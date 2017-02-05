If you’ve been here for more than five minutes, you have probably noticed the multitude of local buses. To get around town, you need a blue and white bus or a green and white bus; to go south it’s an orange and white one. Much has been written about the over abundance of buses. They clog the streets, obstruct other traffic and can even pose a huge hazard to pedestrians who may not be paying close attention.

On the other hand, these buses move hundreds, if not thousands, of people around town every day, carr-ying them to and from work, school or shopping, or any number of other important activities.

In the long distant past, I was mystified by the buses. Sure I could get around town but what were all those mysterious places shown on the windows of the buses, usually painted in white irregular sized letters that were often smeared or seemed to drip from top to bottom. Over the years, I gradually became familiar with these exotic sounding places: “Remance”, Mojoneras, Coapinole, Ixtapa, and, to me the most musical sounding of all, Bobadillo.

When our youngest daughter was here during her senior high school trip, while her classmates were busy drinking and cavorting, she got on a bus at random, took it to the end of the line and walked around. What a spirit of adventure. To this day we don’t know what bus it was or where she wound up but for her it was an opportunity to do some deep thinking and chart her life’s course. Why not try this yourself and see some of the neighbor-hoods that tourists seldom visit.

A ride on the bus can be much more than getting from point A to point B. It’s a great way to enjoy a microcosm of Mexican life. There was a time when it wasn’t unusual to see chickens or small pigs in crates being transported. Those days are gone but don’t be surprised if someone hops on and begins playing a guitar, a harmonica or even a small amplified accordion. Maybe it will be a singer or a magician. These entertainers travel along the route for several stops and circulate seeking tips. Sometimes they are quite good, other times down-right awful and you might give a tip just to hurry along their departure. Other “hitch hikers” might be disa-bled or selling religious tracts. You just never know what to expect.

You can also observe some Mexican customs as you ride along. The two front seats are often left vacant in case someone disabled or elderly gets on. When the bus is crowded, men usually stand and offer their seats to the elderly, preg-nant women, or women in general. How civil is that? If you find yourself standing, be sure to hang on tight. Your driver is most likely obsessed with beating the competition to the next stop so he gets more passengers. This is accomplished by weaving in and out and passing the others at break-neck speed, sometimes passing the other bus so closely you can barely see daylight between them.

Drivers often adorn the inside of the bus with slogans, pictures and other decorative items. This can range from the sacred to the profane, and everything in between. One of my favorite displays had a large crucifix with the words “Mi Razon de Ser” which loosely trans-lates to “my reason for being”. The crucifix was displayed right over the image of the Playboy bunny logo on top of shiny chrome flames. I’ll leave the interpretation of this up to you.

Not surprisingly, you will see lots of depictions of the Virgin of Guadalupe but don’t be surprised if they are intermixed with images of demons or cartoon characters. My own personal theory is that the more religious images and quotes there are, the more likely the driver is to drive like a demon. He is, after all, well protected. So if you tire of sitting on the beach or yearn to have an authentic experience, get on the bus. It can be more fun than an amusement ride. Just don’t forget to hold on.