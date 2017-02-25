“OL’ BLUE EYES”: DAN LAUZON’S TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

In the early 1940s, crooner Frank Sinatra was known as “the idol of the bobbysoxers”. He first gained popularity as a singer with the Harry James big band, but came into his own as a solo recording artist, starting in 1946. Over the next five decades, he sold more than 150 million records, making him one of the top selling recording artists of all time.

In the 1950s, Las Vegas exploded as the “go to” place for gambling and entertainment. Its showrooms needed to hire name artists who would appeal to mature, adult audiences. Frank Sinatra fit the bill perfectly and he soon became a top attraction. He and top stars like Sammy Davis Junior, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford became known locally as “the rat pack”, often making impromptu appearances at each others shows.

The next four decades were very successful for Sinatra. He starred in numerous television specials and movies, eventually taking home eleven Grammy awards. In an effort to exercise more control over his career, he started his own record label and production company and invested in real estate, night clubs and gambling casinos. He did some things right and some things wrong, but as he liked to say, “at least I did it my way”.

Toronto-based tenor Dan Lauzon, a popular figure in the Canadian entertainment scene, has also had a long and illustrious career as an actor, singer and big band leader. Now, at a point in life when most people think of retirement, he has launched a second career to pay tribute to one of his greatest influences. “My goal is to preserve the memory of Frank Sinatra, one of the world’s greatest entertainers, at his peak”.

Dan’s tribute to Sinatra has become far more successful than he had ever dreamed. It has given him the opportunity to sing with some of the continent’s greatest bands and also to perform as a solo artist in small, intimate lounges, supper clubs, on TV and on tours throughout the Americas and overseas. Songs in the show include “My Way”, “Strangers In The Night”, “Summer Wind”, “The way You Look Tonight” and many more.

“Ol’ Blue Eyes” comes to Mexico for the first time for an exclusive engagement at The Luna Lounge in Bucerias, on Sunday, March 5. More information is available on line at www.lunaloungebucerias.com and here in The Vallarta Tribune.

