The state of Oaxaca was hit with a new 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning, just days after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake which rocked Mexico City.

While details are still coming in, we do know that the epicenter of the earthquake was 275 miles southeast of Mexico City, located roughly between the previous two earthquakes that happened in Mexico earlier this month. This morning’s earthquake was not felt in Mexico City.

