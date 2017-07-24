My home country, Canada, is celebrating 150 years of being a nation. I am a proud Canadian,

even though I haven’t lived there for about 38% of my life (as an interesting aside, when I

figured out this percentage in my head, it was 4am and my mind was idly paging through

Interesting Facts About Myself. After I realized that I had spent well over a third of my life in

Mexico without fully realizing it, I had a slight panic attack and couldn’t go back to sleep. It’s

fun being me).



Now that I have lived in Mexico for so long, many people tell me that I am becoming more

Mexican than Canadian, mostly because I can’t sit through a 3pm staff meeting without

complaining that it’s my lunch time (one of my favorite parts of Mexico is being able to eat a

solid meal right after work).

There is also the fact that I can joke around in Spanish now and people are usually laughing

WITH me as opposed to AT my hideous grammar (I recognize that it is entirely possible that my

friends have given up on me using Spanish verb tense in any useful fashion).

There is also my great aversion to swimming during the “winter” months, because it feels cold.

Think about this: I am cold in a pool in Puerto Vallarta and I insist Vallarta has a winter season.

I’m probably lucky I’m still allowed to keep my Canadian passport.

But there are some ways in which you can’t take the Canadian out of the girl, no matter how

far south I fly. For example:

– I would apologize if you stepped on my foot on purpose. And I would mean it.

– I have given in to my punctuality. I will be the first one at your party by about an hour.

Whatever. I can help you put out appetizers.

– I will wait in line, and I expect you to wait in line behind me.

– I can kiss you hello and even think it’s nice, but I’m gonna do the Canadian goodbye

wave at the end of the party, ok? It’s a compromise between my affection for my

friends and my desire for personal space.

My children are also Canadian, and they are both proud of and fascinated by their

citizenship to a country where they have never actually lived. Their English is just as strong

as their Spanish, although they don’t have that distinctive Canadian accent that throws the

“eh” around and that does odd things to vowels when it gets chatty.

The Boy has hockey paraphernalia in his room, although he probably hasn’t watched an

entire game in his life. They wear maple leaf shirts and put Canada stickers on most things

they own. They love TimBits and all Cadbury chocolate products.

But, as they have mentioned to me many times, they want to experience the culture to the

fullest, as in; they want to go there in winter. I have explained to them many times what

it’s like to live in a place where you have to plug your car into your house every night, but

they still think it’s something they need to try for themselves.

I’m so glad that they are proud of their second country. My wish for them is that they go to

Canada in college and experience the northern life for a few years at least. If they decide

to stay in Canada after growing up in a tropical paradise, I’ll know that I’ve raised a couple

of seriously tough human beings.

I’m proud of my very young, very cold, very beautiful home country. I may be far away, but

being Canadian is very much a part of who I am. We are excited for the chance to

celebrate 150 years with our fellow Canadians. We are honored to be part of a strong,

courageous, and overwhelmingly kind population of people. Happy birthday, Canada!