NYC Cabaret Diva Natalie Douglas debuts at Incanto

Vallarta’s all-new performance venue, Incanto, welcomes award-winning NYC cabaret star Natalie Douglas as she makes her Mexico debut beginning Thursday, February 2 at 9:30 PM.

Gorgeous pipes, combined with effortless vocal styling and inspiring song interpretation are the hallmarks of nightclub diva Natalie Douglas, a seven-time MAC Award, Nightlife Award and Backstage Bistro Award winner. Her musical celebrations of Nina Simone, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Lena Horne, Freedom Songs, The Music of the 70’s, and Cafe Society have had US & International audiences on their feet clapping long, loudly, and yelling for more.

Natalie has also made her mark as a much sought after educator & actor. Her much anti-cipated third album, “Human Heart,” released March 2016, and her first two CDs, “To Nina…Live At Birdland”, and “Not That Different,” are now available on iTunes. Natalie Douglas plays through Feb. 15.

Also appearing at Incanto is NYC cabaret legend Michael McAssey in the piano bar Tues. – Sat. with two shows nightly at 8:00 & 10:00. Local favorite Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) plays a variety of thematic evenings for Happy Hour 5 – 7 PM (No cover).

Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies premier their new gypsy/flamenco show on select Tues-day’s at 7:00 beginning Jan. 31. Their next performance is on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 PM.

Singer-songwriter Spencer Day returns to Vallarta with an all-new show beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 – 13. Luna Rumba Production’s DUENDE recently opened with a sold-out show and plays every Friday at 7:00 through March. Mr. Ty Jeffries presents his award-winning music and comedy as Miss Hope Springs direct from London’s West End beginning Feb.11.

David Hernandez, actor-singer-songwriter and American Idol alum, appears beginning Feb. 20. And Country music superstar, Ty Herndon, makes his Vallarta debut beginning March 6.Tickets and more information are available online for all upco-ming shows at Incanto’s website: www.IncantoVallarta.com.

Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale) in the old Bianco space. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.