Nitro Ice Cream at Langosta DIEZ La Cruz!

It is like a sorbet, served with basil from our little garden. Great for those that are lactose intolerant. It is made with liquid nitrogen that floats over your table and cools everybody down just a bit.

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream : A five minute way to make amazing ice cream!

Most of the air we breathe is nitrogen (about 78%) with 20% being oxygen and the remaining 2% a potpourri of gases. Liquid nitrogen is -320°F or -196°C VERY COLD!. While liquid nitrogen is used for many applications, it’s particularly useful for freezing foods because nitrogen is odorless, colorless, and tasteless.

The best part of your ice cream is that is made specifically for you, as you get to watch the entire process happen right before your eyes! We take care to create to your every dietary needs – vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free, and/or sugar-free.

You definitely shouldn’t consume liquid nitrogen, because it’s so cold that it could damage your body. But when it’s used in preparation of the food, the food is be safe to eat, as long as the food has been given time to reach normal temperatures again. Any liquid nitrogen remaining with the food will have evaporated by then

“Don’t forget dessert”

“The highlight of the evening was the nitro ice cream”

“Try the nitro ice cream…you won’t be disappointed.”

“For dessert, we went for the Kahlúa flavored nitro ice cream, prepared at the table using liquid nitrogen. The preparation was true entertainment, and the outcome was delicious”.

“A must try the Nitro ice cream made right at your table from fresh berries by the Owners”.

Located at Avenida Langosta # 10 La Cruz De Huanacaxtle Phone: 329-295-5521

