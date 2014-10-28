News Bites

Automotive

Automotive industry is a big deal in Mexico.

The automotive industry in Mexico is firmly established and constantly growing; 51.846 billion dollars of auto parts were exported in 2013.

GM emphasized the interest of international assemblers to invest in Mexico, considering sales of new vehicles in the country. The country’s production potential is between 1.4 and 1.7 million units.

Aerospace

Aerospace is pretty big too.

The Mexico Aerospace Show will take place from April 22 to 25 2015 in the Santa Lucía airbase. According to forecasts, the country will export more than 12.3 billion dollars over a five year period and require more than 110,000 employees in this sector.

Benito Gritzewsky, president of the Mexican Federation of the Aerospace Industry (Federación Mexicana de la Industria Aeroespacial or Femia), estimated that exports from the aerospace sector will increase by 17% in 2014 compared to 2013.

According to official estimates, the number of aerospace companies in Mexico will triple by 2020. Also, 75 national companies are expected to participate in the country’s aerospace sector by that same year.

Tourism

Mexico has become the second leading tourist destination in America, with 24.2 million tourists in 2013. A total 16.2 million tourists visited during the first half of the year.

The number of international tourists and currency entry hit a record high during the first half of 2014, revealed the Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR).

Energy

Mexico plans to invest 8.5 billion dollars in projects related to clean energy. Of the 80 projects planned for the next two years, 80% will focus on the wind sector, 15% on solar power, and the rest in hydroelectric stations.

According to estimates by Franklin Templeton Investments, Mexico could receive 29 billion dollars in private investment in energy by 2018 (1.9% of the GDP). By 2020, total investment could reach 50 billion (3% of the GDP).

Mexico uses only 3.2% of its potential capacity to produce wind power. According to the US government, this opportunity represents an investment of more than 20 billion dollars. The Canadian TransCanada Corp could double its 50 billion dollar investment in energy in Mexico by 2018.

Foreign Direct Investment

During the first half of 2014, the top countries that supplied FDI to Mexico were Spain, with 2.544 billion dollars (26.1% of total); the Netherlands, with 1.952 billion (20.1% of total), and Belgium, with 1.261 million dollars (13% of total).

• During the same period, the manufacturing industry was the sector that received the largest amount of FDI, at 6.985 billion dollars, followed by the financial and insurance services sector at 1.979 billion and the trade sector at 1.202 billion.