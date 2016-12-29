New Year’s Resolutions: Losing weight

With 2017 rolling in very shortly, many people will be making resolutions; some within reach and some not so easy! I, for one, am going to work on the “don’t sweat the small stuff” issue which of course, is easier said than done.

Weight loss is always a popular resolution whether it be dropping a few of those extra pounds or embarking on something much more ambitious. Crazy fads don’t work. Period. If they did there wouldn’t be the problem with obesity.

Many people know that I chose to have bariatric surgery in May of 2007. A decision to have bariatric surgery is not something that can be done lightly (and no pun intended!). A thorough investigation of options and surgeons must be a priority. And furthermore (IMHO anyway) the person making the decision must be mentally prepared and do it for the right reasons.

We get fat because we over-eat. No two ways about it. Does having bariatric surgery mean that you will never eat again? Absolutely not! I eat pretty much whatever I want but small portions and throughout the day. Food, though delightful for me, is not the center of my life anymore.

Nearly all “bariatric patients” will say that they have lost and gained 100’s of pounds over the years with various diets and programs, but the weight just comes back. Many have their “a-ha” moment. Mine was watching the video of my son’s wedding and not believing that person was really me. Really, it was painful for me to watch and see what I had become. I was huffing and puffing pretty much with anything I did and I was not a happy person.

So, it was then that I decided to pursue bariatric surgery with Dr. Armando Joya. We discussed at length which type was right for me and we chose the gastric sleeve. I have never, not once, regretted my decision. I did not do the surgery for anyone else but myself. Yes. It is 100% true that it is what is on the INSIDE that counts.

But for me anyway, even though I knew I was pretty on the inside, I didn’t like what the outside was like. And sure, there are those that will say “Oh, you took the easy way out”. Hogwash! It is absolutely NOT an easy way out. It takes work, effort and follow up. It is not a magic cure either. One has to follow the instructions and walk the walk for it to be successful.

Another extremely important point is to do your homework on your surgeon. We, of course, believe that Dr. Joya is THE best bariatric surgery around with years and years of experience.

Do your homework and lots of it. If you would like to sit down privately and have a chat, just let me know. Information is key to any decision. Just be sure and think good and hard before you embark on some strange fad diet because the health repercussions can be drastic.

Whatever your resolutions and wishes are for 2017, try and make them within reason. Baby steps! And here is to a happy and health 2017 for everyone!

Have a rewarding week!