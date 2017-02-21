New Singing Ensemble Takes Stage

A newly formed professional vocal octet, the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble, will perform at the Boutique February 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. “The Rhythms of Life” is the show’s theme.

The singers are all Vallarta residents: Suzanne Kirkpatrick, Kathy Overly, Jean-Guy Comeau, Steve Fulmer, Judy Radke, Carl Timothy, Sharon Baughman-White, and Davíd White (left to right).

Here is an unsolicited review: “I snuck into the dress rehearsal of the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble this morning, and the world has to know something remarkable is about to happen in PV. This new vocal ensemble is eight professional, local singers, who have put together what we haven’t seen in decades here—a vocal ensemble that is truly professional quality, truly listenable concert. The theme is an open motif that allows them to cover a lot of musical ground … so professional, I thought I’d died and gone to Manhattan.”

The impact of the human voice will be the topic of a TED Talk, PV-style, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, February 21.

“Own Your Own Voice” will be the subject Mark Zeller takes on. He will also identify factors that may interfere with getting your message across.

Zeller has had a long career in theater, and will share his hands-on knowledge and research on what constitutes effective speech. Zeller recently directed his wife Dana Zeller-Alexis in a hit one-woman cabaret at The Boutique.

The series is produced by Norma Schuh, normaschuh@yahoo.com. Future topics are:Mar. 7: Creative Living: A Work in Progress, with Dan Grippo

Mar 21: Diary of a Dairy Queen and Spicy Tales from Taco Belle,

with Joanna and Chichi Rones

Apr. 4: Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity and Threat, with John Wilson Bugbee

Apr. 18: American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour, with Larry Long

Where The Boys Are: A Tribute to Connie Francis returns. Mikki Prost brings back her standing-ovation tribute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and March 1.

Here’s what reviewer Gary Beck had to say about the show: “Mikki wrapped us around her musical finger, and we grew in awe … Mikki not only sang tremendously, as if she was indeed Miss Francis, she narrated the story of her beginnings, and the paths she took along the way … to the top of female singers.”

Wow!

The Boutique Theatre is tiny, so everybody gets to sit right up front. The singer’s voice is huge, both powerful and beautiful, and she delights in sharing her extensive knowledge about Connie Francis with her audience. Everybody was singing along to Who’s Sorry Now? and Stupid Cupid and having a great time.

I’ve not seen a better performance of this type, even in Las Vegas.

Trip Advisor

The Best of Broadway is a musical review, starring Puerto Vallarta performers, directed by Ralph Hyman. It performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, March 2-11.

Blues legend Tim Williams is returning to Puerto Vallarta with his one-man storytelling and music show, which you can’t see anywhere else but The Boutique. The Canadian guitarist and singer will give two performances, February 28 and March 14.On Monday, March 13, “SYNG!”, the Banderas Bay mixed voice chorus, presents Feel The Love, joyous boutique of choral favorites,dz as a fundraiser for The Boutique Theatre.

On Mondays, enjoy Fast Eddies Karaoke Party at Nacho Daddy, with your hosts Fast Eddie, and Catherine Beeghly. No singing skill or experience is required. Lots of opportunities for dancing are provided, all free of charge.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options.

The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. For information call 322-728-6878.