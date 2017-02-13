Stress washes over me like a crashing wave. It must be the uneven sidewalks! My

face is morphing into my mother’s. It must be the humidity! There isn’t a week I

don’t notice changes along with the annoying appearance of hidden personalities

popping up like ants on a picnic table. Giving them names I hope I’ll tame their

behavior. After all I’m in Vallarta where the biggest stress is where to make a

dinner reservation.

Bitch Betty

“I guess you’re changing our decision,” Calm Cal, my husband, quips not bothering

to mask his irritation. “We agreed we would each get one half of one suitcase. I

thought we were travelling light?” he adds. “This IS light,” I retort. “Really? And

what are these other bags? We’re going for six nights, not six months,” he shakes

his head. Packing for any trip these days is a nightmare. I never know what

clothes to bring and the thought of forgetting a vital cosmetic makes me cringe.

“What happened to the old days when we’d throw a few clothes in shared bags

and take off leaving a few things behind?” he asks. “Those days are gone,” I hiss

through gritted teeth, not wanting to address my new fears hiding behind my

joyful mask. “What’s in those bags?” he asks. Big mistake. “Do I have to tell you

everything?” I bark in a voice I don’t recognize. Cal turns and abruptly leaves the

room. “Where are you going? I want to answer,” I bark. “Oh no. You’re prickly

and you’ve got on that mean face.” “But you said I was beautiful last night,” I try,

but he’s run into the next room. This faceoff is not our usual behavior. We get

awards for the happiest couple, not “biggest bickersons.” I’m not an undiagnosed

woman with personality disorders and I’m generally fun loving and carefree. (just

ask me.) But in my new normal of angst and mood swings, Bitch Betty and other

personalities pop out of my unfiltered mouth with no event invitations. I’m

stressing about what to wear on a romantic trip down the Banderas Bay coast?

We’ll be sharing the pool bar with flip flops and five dollar sarongs, not European

trend setters. The romance better start right now or I’ll have to find it inside a

novel. “So sorry,” I say, giving Cal a hug. “It wasn’t me,” shoving Bitch Betty down

inside and putting a wine cork into her mouth.

Ditzy Daisy

My cousin’s annual visit with her boyfriend, Sam, couldn’t have gone better and

the unpredictable didn’t matter. Like the drenching rain in the middle of their

walk to Las Animas which they’d laughingly survived. I looked around the house

putting things back in my kind of order (moving piles from one chair to another),

discovering a bunch of men’s undies in the dryer. Cal is not a white Jockey kind of

guy (I’ll leave it at that for once respecting his privacy.) The briefs clearly belonged

to Sam. “You won’t believe what you forgot,” I laugh calling Diana to tell her my

discovery. “I’m folding Sam’s undies which I’ve never done before for anyone. I

don’t even do laundry,” I add. They were staying two more days in the Marina and

we’d coordinate lunch with my orthopedic doctor’s appointment. Fifteen minutes

after getting into a taxi, I realize I have forgotten the reason we were meeting

which was the bag of underwear sitting on the sofa in plain sight so I wouldn't

miss it. We turn around, I get the lovely bag, and we start out. We race to the

hospital where I think the doctor is located and soon realize this is where we went

for an MRI, not at all where his office is based. Hailing another taxi, we get to

AmeriMed, a new sign replacing it with “Hospiten.” Sorry I’m late,” I say to the

welcoming receptionist apologizing for my fifteen minute late arrival. “Excuse me,

Senora, you’re not fifteen minutes late, your appointment was last Friday. Of

course, it isn’t my fault, and I silently blame it on hospital changes and another

invader. I’ve been called “ditzy” and “fluffy” by my closest friends, abusive terms I

ignore. But I’m feeling invaded by that ditzy spaced out presence. We head to La

Rosa restaurant where there’s no sign of Diana or Sam. Twenty minutes later and

a strawberry daiquiri half inhaled, I text, “where are you?” “At Taco Tommy’s

where we agreed,” she writes back. “Seriously?” asks Cal stopping himself from

finishing his thoughts out loud. “What’s happening?” “Just one of those ditzy

kinds of days,” I say. “Not my fault.”

Nervous Nellie

I never thought I’d have to battle myself internally with a new conflict between

love and fear of performing. As my engine revs up at the thought of entertaining

an audience, I’m overcome by the “what ifs,” those insidious fears based on

insecurities. (FEAR: False evidence appearing real.”) “What time is Clark picking

us up?” Cal asks about our ride to the show. “Two fifteen, but I’ve got to start

getting ready now,” I say feeling my stomach beginning to churn.” “It’s only

noon.” he says. “You’re not singing a solo or playing a character with special

makeup. You’re in a chorus. No lines to memorize. “All eyes may not be on you,”

he wants to add, but slips in his filter. “What takes you so long?” Thirty minutes

later, I am still doing my makeup. That’s when Nervous Nellie appears poking me

with her “what ifs.”

What if I trip getting onstage? What I if can’t find my Alto note? What if my dry

eyes get dryer in the middle of a medley and I can’t see the music. I squeeze

drops of Refresh Advanced into my eyes. What if my sinus starts running down

the back of my throat? I grab my saline spray, squirting it into my nostrils which

drip down my cheeks. I glance at the make up check list. “Your features can

disappear in the stage lights,” advises Rita, once a professional dancer, who made

a career in baubles and ballgowns.“ Exaggerate your make up,” she says, which is

music to my ears. I paint Color Me Red on my lips, a bright color Rita suggests. I

like the way she thinks. Looking like a street walker is much more appealing than

Birkenstocks and a makeup less hike. I pat on my foundation with a spatula,

having given up my brush for increased coverage. Outlining my lips with strokes of

liner crossing facial crevices, I’m seeing my mother in the mirror. “Check me

please,” I ask Cal, smiling widely to reveal any red lipstick on my front teeth.

We gather for our warm up, “Calm down, girl,” I whisper to Nervous Nellie

stuffing her deep inside. The Boutique Theatre audience enthusiastically applauds

the chorus walking onstage, squashing unfounded fears and reminding us why we

love PV audiences.

For today I’m keeping a tight leash on Bitch Betty, Ditzy Daisy and Nervous Nellie.

A new family … a new normal…. a new chapter.