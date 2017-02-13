Stress washes over me like a crashing wave. It must be the uneven sidewalks! My
face is morphing into my mother’s. It must be the humidity! There isn’t a week I
don’t notice changes along with the annoying appearance of hidden personalities
popping up like ants on a picnic table. Giving them names I hope I’ll tame their
behavior. After all I’m in Vallarta where the biggest stress is where to make a
dinner reservation.
Bitch Betty
“I guess you’re changing our decision,” Calm Cal, my husband, quips not bothering
to mask his irritation. “We agreed we would each get one half of one suitcase. I
thought we were travelling light?” he adds. “This IS light,” I retort. “Really? And
what are these other bags? We’re going for six nights, not six months,” he shakes
his head. Packing for any trip these days is a nightmare. I never know what
clothes to bring and the thought of forgetting a vital cosmetic makes me cringe.
“What happened to the old days when we’d throw a few clothes in shared bags
and take off leaving a few things behind?” he asks. “Those days are gone,” I hiss
through gritted teeth, not wanting to address my new fears hiding behind my
joyful mask. “What’s in those bags?” he asks. Big mistake. “Do I have to tell you
everything?” I bark in a voice I don’t recognize. Cal turns and abruptly leaves the
room. “Where are you going? I want to answer,” I bark. “Oh no. You’re prickly
and you’ve got on that mean face.” “But you said I was beautiful last night,” I try,
but he’s run into the next room. This faceoff is not our usual behavior. We get
awards for the happiest couple, not “biggest bickersons.” I’m not an undiagnosed
woman with personality disorders and I’m generally fun loving and carefree. (just
ask me.) But in my new normal of angst and mood swings, Bitch Betty and other
personalities pop out of my unfiltered mouth with no event invitations. I’m
stressing about what to wear on a romantic trip down the Banderas Bay coast?
We’ll be sharing the pool bar with flip flops and five dollar sarongs, not European
trend setters. The romance better start right now or I’ll have to find it inside a
novel. “So sorry,” I say, giving Cal a hug. “It wasn’t me,” shoving Bitch Betty down
inside and putting a wine cork into her mouth.
Ditzy Daisy
My cousin’s annual visit with her boyfriend, Sam, couldn’t have gone better and
the unpredictable didn’t matter. Like the drenching rain in the middle of their
walk to Las Animas which they’d laughingly survived. I looked around the house
putting things back in my kind of order (moving piles from one chair to another),
discovering a bunch of men’s undies in the dryer. Cal is not a white Jockey kind of
guy (I’ll leave it at that for once respecting his privacy.) The briefs clearly belonged
to Sam. “You won’t believe what you forgot,” I laugh calling Diana to tell her my
discovery. “I’m folding Sam’s undies which I’ve never done before for anyone. I
don’t even do laundry,” I add. They were staying two more days in the Marina and
we’d coordinate lunch with my orthopedic doctor’s appointment. Fifteen minutes
after getting into a taxi, I realize I have forgotten the reason we were meeting
which was the bag of underwear sitting on the sofa in plain sight so I wouldn't
miss it. We turn around, I get the lovely bag, and we start out. We race to the
hospital where I think the doctor is located and soon realize this is where we went
for an MRI, not at all where his office is based. Hailing another taxi, we get to
AmeriMed, a new sign replacing it with “Hospiten.” Sorry I’m late,” I say to the
welcoming receptionist apologizing for my fifteen minute late arrival. “Excuse me,
Senora, you’re not fifteen minutes late, your appointment was last Friday. Of
course, it isn’t my fault, and I silently blame it on hospital changes and another
invader. I’ve been called “ditzy” and “fluffy” by my closest friends, abusive terms I
ignore. But I’m feeling invaded by that ditzy spaced out presence. We head to La
Rosa restaurant where there’s no sign of Diana or Sam. Twenty minutes later and
a strawberry daiquiri half inhaled, I text, “where are you?” “At Taco Tommy’s
where we agreed,” she writes back. “Seriously?” asks Cal stopping himself from
finishing his thoughts out loud. “What’s happening?” “Just one of those ditzy
kinds of days,” I say. “Not my fault.”
Nervous Nellie
I never thought I’d have to battle myself internally with a new conflict between
love and fear of performing. As my engine revs up at the thought of entertaining
an audience, I’m overcome by the “what ifs,” those insidious fears based on
insecurities. (FEAR: False evidence appearing real.”) “What time is Clark picking
us up?” Cal asks about our ride to the show. “Two fifteen, but I’ve got to start
getting ready now,” I say feeling my stomach beginning to churn.” “It’s only
noon.” he says. “You’re not singing a solo or playing a character with special
makeup. You’re in a chorus. No lines to memorize. “All eyes may not be on you,”
he wants to add, but slips in his filter. “What takes you so long?” Thirty minutes
later, I am still doing my makeup. That’s when Nervous Nellie appears poking me
with her “what ifs.”
What if I trip getting onstage? What I if can’t find my Alto note? What if my dry
eyes get dryer in the middle of a medley and I can’t see the music. I squeeze
drops of Refresh Advanced into my eyes. What if my sinus starts running down
the back of my throat? I grab my saline spray, squirting it into my nostrils which
drip down my cheeks. I glance at the make up check list. “Your features can
disappear in the stage lights,” advises Rita, once a professional dancer, who made
a career in baubles and ballgowns.“ Exaggerate your make up,” she says, which is
music to my ears. I paint Color Me Red on my lips, a bright color Rita suggests. I
like the way she thinks. Looking like a street walker is much more appealing than
Birkenstocks and a makeup less hike. I pat on my foundation with a spatula,
having given up my brush for increased coverage. Outlining my lips with strokes of
liner crossing facial crevices, I’m seeing my mother in the mirror. “Check me
please,” I ask Cal, smiling widely to reveal any red lipstick on my front teeth.
We gather for our warm up, “Calm down, girl,” I whisper to Nervous Nellie
stuffing her deep inside. The Boutique Theatre audience enthusiastically applauds
the chorus walking onstage, squashing unfounded fears and reminding us why we
love PV audiences.
For today I’m keeping a tight leash on Bitch Betty, Ditzy Daisy and Nervous Nellie.
A new family … a new normal…. a new chapter.