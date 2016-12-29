New Garza Blanca Resorts on the Way: Cabo, Cancun and Riviera Maya

Inspired by the enormous success of the luxurious, award-winning Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, three new spectacular properties will be added to the Garza Blanca collection by Tafer Hotels & Resorts, with the first slated to open in Los Cabos in 2018, followed by Garza Blanca Cancun and later Garza Blanca Riviera Maya (construction to begin in 2018).

All three of these 5-Star resorts, which are currently in various stages of planning and construction, are poised to bring the signature sophistication and stunning opulence that Garza Blanca is known for to the amazing destinations of Riviera Maya, Cancun and Los Cabos.

You can look forward to enjoying the unique design of these resorts, which will be perfectly suited to the specific landscapes in which they will be found, from a Caribbean influence in the Riviera Maya to inspiration from the desert in Los Cabos. In addition to Garza Blanca’s luxe accommodations, you will be delighted by a world class spa, gourmet cuisine and the industry’s finest service, regardless of which resort you are staying at.

Extraordinary Interiors

Although the specifics regarding the interior design of these resorts is being kept under wraps, Garza Blanca strives to create elegant and inviting spaces that include chic furniture, distinctive features and a stylish overall concept you won’t want to leave. Pushing their creativity to the limits, the designers are drawing on the breathtaking surrounding landscapes of each resort as they design their suites, residences, common areas and restaurants. o find out more about these upcoming resorts, visit the following websites: Garza Blanca Los Cabos

Garza Blanca Riviera Maya