I recently sat down with Jacob Scherer at his home in Puerto Vallarta. He is the owner of Dalusso Design in Santa Clara, California and is now calling PV home. While living here, Jacob operates two successful companies, mostly remotely from his home and office which are located close to the market on Lazaro Cardenas in Old Town. One of the things I have noticed over the past decade is the many exceptionally talented people who call the bay home. Jacob, whom I recently met thru the ACT LBGT business association is another one of these stars who are bringing their talents to share.

When I write about real estate, I could give you the standard information about how trusts or corporations work, and I am sure I will do that from time to time. However, frankly, I would rather introduce you to people like Jacob who are changing the face of Vallarta, one project at a time.

I wanted to sit down and have a chat with Jacob because to me he is part of the new face of Vallarta, and I’m a sucker for a good love story. Jacob met his husband nine years ago at Club Manaña. After looking into relocating full time to California, the couple decided instead to move to Vallarta where they met and expand their businesses here.

Jacob recently completed the renovations in his new home, and he focused on using local artisans to help him with everything from a gorgeous handcrafted front door to a concrete range hood! The design style of his home is a modern Mexican and his passion for working with local resources struck a chord. He produced 3D drawings for all of his custom designs so that the local artisans could create unique pieces.

I asked him what he looks forward to here and he said that creating new relationships with friends and craftsman was something very important to him. I have no doubt he will soon have so many new friends that his only issue will be not having enough time to see everyone. Jacob is working on introducing his design and staging company to Vallarta. A sort of Dalusso design south!

The question of working remotely comes up all the time as individuals looking to relocate to Vallarta. By embracing technology and the benefits it can bring, Jacob’s home and office are state of the art. In fact, he uses on online robot he drives around his California office to collaborate with his teams from here in Vallarta. It is amazing to see, and you should be sure to ask him about it. I was blown away at how easy it was and how well his team in California had adjusted to working with him remotely.

Realizing that reconnecting with people and sharing a good morning, or a good afternoon makes a difference in his life, Jacob finds that the pleasantries of the culture here really do go a long way in making the quality of our life better. The simple ‘Hola, como estas?’ Goes a long way to making our lives more enjoyable and I can say that both Jacob and I hope we never lose the ability to take pleasure in a simple smile and good day greeting to our neighbors and friends.

The city is changing and although that brings some bumps along the way, the many new talented people who are calling Vallarta home is exciting. We are very fortunate and personally I’m looking forward to sharing my chats here with many more of these new talents over the upcoming months.

Related