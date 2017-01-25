Never Presume You Will Have A Tomorrow

My heart is happy and sad all at the same time. A beautiful friend passed in the middle of the night last week. Isabelle was in her late eighties; she lived a grand life full of beauty and heart. She was as stubborn as the day was long; full of laughter and kindness twinkled from her eyes. She was the mother of a chosen sister of mine and loved her large, adoring big beautiful family that she bragged about any given a chance.

We will forever be grateful for her gifts she shared with the world role modeling on how to do life just right.

The gift that I was not expecting that touched my life today was when I sent word to my son’s that she had passed. I was shocked at how quickly both my boys responded spontaneously from their hearts. One said, ” he would be mad at me if I died, so don’t do it!” The other said,” he actually would rather choose to die before me as he could not stand the thought of losing me.”

Well, let me tell you if any of you have raised teenage sons, a text like that can almost have a Mother fall off her chair in shock! I sat dumbfounded staring at their words. First of all that they thought like this, secondly that they said it out loud, and lastly, they felt it? My heart was moved beyond words.

My thoughts shifted back Isabelle and a deep sense of gratitude for her parting gift to me that this conversation would never have happened if she had not been in my life. Then I thought I needed to prepare my sons for my undoubted passing, never anything anyone wants to think about.

We all know that life is a magnificent gift that each of us cherishes. Someday that gift will be called to be given back. I am not sure why we all think, that this will never happen to us or anyone that we love?

Well, it does, sometimes too early, too late or too often. It never makes a lot of sense to anyone. The pain that comes with it can just be shattering to one’s little heart, almost too much to bare but we all seem to get through it. Time does heal that initial pain; I am not sure if it ever goes a way it just dulls.

What does make sense, what I do know for sure is we all are given the gift of knowing. The knowing that we all are on borrowed time!

Yes, we all know this but keep messing around with petty disagreements, or being too busy, juggling too many balls in the air. We can spend too much time on social media instead of picking up the phone to call your loved ones.

The good news is, if you are reading this you are alive, and it is NOT TOO LATE. Do make the call. Do knock on the door. Do whatever it is you need to do to fix whatever needs fixing in your life. Tell those who you love that you love them. Make time to spend time with the ones who are important to you. It is as easy as that.

This, my friend, is something you will never regret. Unspoken words that you chose not to say will be an opportunity that will never pass your way again.

Homework: Make the call. Take action to ensure everyone who you love knows what they mean to you.

Rhonda Zarate is a Life Coach, Speaker & Author. You can find her book “Find Your Happy Planner” on Amazon. Check out her website, rhondazarte.com to see what she is up too. Wishing you a happy day!