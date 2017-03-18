“All You Need Is Love” Joe Passion’s Tribute To John Lennon

Not only was John Lennon a founding member of The Beatles, the most famous rock band in history, he was also half of the most successful and prolific song writing team of all time. Together with band mate Paul McCartney they published 180 songs. More than Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, or any of the other famous song writing teams. And with cover versions by hundreds of artists, from Molly Hatchet to Ray Charles, their song “Yesterday” has become the most recorded song in history.

John Lennon’s granny glasses, mod clothing and long hair gave him a recognizable look. And his British accent, biting humour and unusual view of world events spoke to people everywhere. Who but John Lennon would have a Rolls Royce painted to resemble The Union Jack? Who else would regularly refer to the Nazis as “the nasties”? And who but John Lennon would, at the peak of North America’s “British Invasion”, slick his hair back, don a motorcycle jacket and get together with pop music’s legendary Phil Spector, to produce an album of the previous generation’s hits called simply “Rock’n’Roll?

As a songwriter, recording artist, actor, playwright and skilled musician, Joe Passion is in a good position to appreciate the unique legacy of John Lennon.



He grew up with the music of The Beatles, performing it in numerous Toronto-based bands, before building a successful career as a studio musician, arranger, writer and producer for hire. Over the last few decades, he has amassed a huge body of work on records, in movies and on TV that showcases his amazing abilities as a pianist, guitarist and vocalist. But, as Joe often says “there’s nothing like playing in front of an audience to get your juices flowing” and performing the music of John Lennon, one of his favourite artists does exactly that.

Songs in All You Need Is Love include “Hey Jude”, “Yesterday”, “She Loves You”, I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “With Love From Me To You”, “All You Need Is Love” and many more. This amazingly accurate tribute to one of rock music’s most beloved icons comes to The Luna Lounge in Bucerias for an exclusive appearance on Sunday, March 26th. Tickets and information are available on line at www.lunaloungebucerias.com and here in The Vallarta Tribune.

