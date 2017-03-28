Need furniture? www.solutionsmexico.com

So you’ve bought a new vacation home. And now you need, everything. Where to start? While there are many great places around Puerto Vallarta, they are not always convenient. At SOLutions Mexico they aim to remove the stress and endless trips around town to find furniture and home accessories. Best of all it’s all online; so you can shop from the comfort of your home and spend more time relaxing on your vacations.

It is not easy to fully furnish a condo or casa in Vallarta – Nayarit. Especially when you are only here for a couple weeks. SOLutions Mexico makes it easy.

They have travelled around Mexico, and met with many of the furniture manufacturers.

They have selected only companies who have good quality materials, comfortable and stylish lines and that are reasonably priced. And they have put them all online to make furniture shopping easy, affordable and enjoyable!

Shop the brand names you know and trust including Palliser Upholstery, LaZboy, California Closets, Murphy Beds Mexico and more.

Need to try out the sofa or sectional, or see the outdoor furniture before you buy?

Not a problem! Solutions Mexico has thousands of partner retailers in Canada and the United States – where you can see and sit in the item and see all the finish or cover options available.

Or, visit their Concept Store in Bucerias where they showcase their product lines.

Since SOLutions Mexico purchases direct from the manufacturer, you pay less than in a retail store.

And they ensure that everything offered is well made with quality materials and manufacturing – they want to help you invest your hard-earned money on items that will last. Select pieces individually for a unique look or opt for one of their many home-furnishing packages. You will save even more buying a base package that includes key pieces for your living, dining, sleeping and outdoor areas.

Then join them for a furniture shopping tours where they take you to the best places in Vallarta and Guadalajara where you can find outstanding décor items like lamps, rugs, artwork and more!

Visit them today at www.solutionsmexico.com for more info.