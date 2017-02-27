Natural at Organic Love Restaurant

For a lot of people coming to Mexico (and the beach) it means eating well and drinking abundantly.

Food and service is cheap compared to most places, so why not eat the steak dinner and have chicken nachos for breakfast? We crave meat to satisfy the carnivore in us all.

But, if you really want to take your stomach along for your journey down south you should let it enjoy what is remarkable about this climate here. I’ll let you in on a secret; It’s not the cows.

When you first taste a mango that you have picked from the tree and not one that has travelled a couple of thousand miles in a container, you will realize why you should try something a little different from what you are used to.

To eat organic, which is this popular modern concept, is really just growing stuff like it was done before we had engineers and chemists maximizing the yield from the fields.

In La Cruz, there lives a woman who truly believes in the organic future, she cooks with vegetables and cheese that she buys at the local market on Sundays, all organic and handmade. She scours the aisles at the supermarket for organic products, preferably made in Mexico.

She collects the best ingredients the bay, the state and the country has to provide and transforms them into absolutely amazing food, comparable to the best restaurants in the most modern cities around the globe. And we have it right here in this sleepy little village.

In her restaurant and smoothie bar you can get a taste of the Mexican sun and the sweet deliciousness that only a tropical climate can give. You can enjoy various breakfast plates including eggs from a local farm that doesn’t feed their chickens corn because it might be GMO.

For lunch you can enjoy her homemade bread. She found a Mexican supplier of high quality organic flour, so this bread is also made as natural as possible, and you can taste it.

This wonderful whole wheat bread turns into the most delicious sandwiches filled with different vegetables, both fresh and pickled. Three days a week she offers dinner with a reservation and every week a new menu.

So come on down to Organic Love in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, located just in front of Philo’s Real Estate Office. Who is this person that cares so much about you and the food you eat? Alef Alfa Astral!