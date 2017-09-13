Natasha Moraga’s New Public Art Project Needs Your Support

In celebration of Puerto Vallarta’s 100th birthday next year, Natasha Moraga, founder of Mozayko Vallarta is launching her biggest project to date, and she needs your support to make it happen.

You’ll recognise Nat’s work in the recently completed Puerto Vallarta sign that greets you as you drive south from Nayarit. She also did the very large wall on Albatros Street in Marina Vallarta by the American School and the mosaic wall in Old Town at the elementary school.

Natasha’s next project is to mosaic tile Lazaro Cardenas park. Areas of the park will be reshaped and transformed in a functional and organic way. Covered with beautiful and colourful tiles, she will turn the popular park into an open-air art gallery.

Natasha has all the permits; now she needs the funding, there is no government funding available. Similar to her previous projects, patrons can donate funds and buy individual tiles. All financial support is welcome. Learn more at www.tileparkpv.com. You can contact Natasha directly at info@tileparkpv.com.

The honour of the first tile sale goes to: Liney Cornejo at Hotel Emperado. Felicidades!

