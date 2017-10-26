‘Music of The Night’, Pearl’s ‘Ghouls’ Celebrate Halloween, La Boquita Debuts and much more!

For two nights only, Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 at 8pm, Incanto presents ‘The Music of The Night’, an evening featuring classical pianist Salvatore Rodriguez, ‘The Mexican Liberace’, and Tepic-based opera tenor Jorge Echeagaray. They are terrific together, receiving many accolades for previous concerts at Incanto, and will perform classic favorites as well as contemporary selections highlighting music from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.

‘Pearl’s Ghouls’ (Gurlz) Drag Revue special Halloween show starring Angie Star, Diva and Maury will play on Oct. 30 at 8:30pm. Hosted by Aunt Pearl, they will perform many of your favorite music and comedy numbers with a Halloween/Dia de los Muertos twist. A holiday themed ‘Blackout Party’ is planned for the upstairs piano bar after the show. On Halloween, Oct. 31, Incanto welcomes ‘Trick or Treaters’ to their riverside terrace to show off their costumes starting at 5pm. Bring your candy to share! A contest will be held upstairs in the piano bar at 10pm for the best costumes. Cash prizes totalling 3000 pesos will be given to the best.

Music and dance group, La Boquita, will perform their eclectic mix of flamenco, Cuban, Arabic, Indian, Argentine tango and other Latin rhythms. Their concert performances are characterized by an almost meditative interaction felt by their audiences. Formed in 2008 in Zihuatanejo, their career highlights include collaborations with well-known artists, as well as participating in international music festivals. Their discography includes various genres including, pop, new age, world music, jazz, bossa nova and flamenco. One night only, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8:00 P.M.

Local thespian and founder of Indianapolis’ Theatre in the Square, Ron Spencer joins Incanto’s owner Tracy Parks who both will star in the reprise of the hit comedy ‘Greater Tuna’. Written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, it is based upon the small fictional town of Tuna, Texas, a rural, small-minded hamlet chock full of eclectic characters who charm their way into the hearts of audiences. With over twenty characters played by just two actors with forty-two costume changes, it’s a wild, fun ride full of side-splitting comedy. Performances begin early November.

Currently at Incanto: Director Ramiro Daniel presents “Que no se culpe a nadie de mi muerte” (“Do not blame anyone for my death”). Final performances Oct. 21 & 28 at 8:30pm. Chris Kenny’s new group MexiCanada plays on Sundays at 8pm starting Oct. 29. Jay-Gee plays piano Mon. & Thurs. at 5pm starting Oct. 26. Sylvie & Jorge play classic rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms Wednesdays at 7:30. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturdays at 5pm. Chris Kenny plays solo on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also appears on Fridays starting at 7pm. Piel Canela plays their final show on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30. Enjoy cold A/C and 2×1 Sangria and Bloody Marys all day/night in October (offer excludes cabaret theater). No cover charge in the piano bar.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com. Hours 9:00am -11:30pm Tues.- Sun. The cafe is open for casual dining daily, rain or shine. Happy Hour 2-6pm. For event inquiries or group bookings contact General Manager, Gilberto Figueroa at gilberto.incanto@gmail.com. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 9am. Call 322 223 9756 for reservations. Closed Mondays (Incanto will resume regular hours on Mondays starting Oct. 30.)

