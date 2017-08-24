Motown “The Mexican Liberace” And PechaKucha Arrives At Incanto

Entertainer Dwight Blake is an accomplished pianist/singer/composer who is well-known for bringing heartfelt passion and energy to his performances. In this special one night only performance of Motown-Latin Fusion, Blake partners with popular local group Piel Canela, featuring guitarists Eduardo Leon and Fernando Huerta Gonzalez. Both are highly respected musicians. They will blend Dwight’s classic Motown favorites with a spicy Latin flare on Friday, August 25th at 8pm.

Presenter Paco Ojeda introduces PechaKucha’s Nights at Incanto. A new alternative to make your ideas and projects known to the people around you and to the world. They began in the early 2000’s in Tokyo, when two British architects began organizing meetings with their colleagues to present and share their most recent projects. They soon realized, however, that putting a microphone in the hands of an architect or creative person, could have unfortunate consequences – not everyone has the gift to present an idea in an interesting way. To solve the problem, they designed a very simple format using only 20 images and speaking 20 seconds for each one. They called it pechacucha, a Japanese word that describes the sound of whispering. Also referred to as “20×20”, these bi-lingual events are new to Puerto Vallarta, with the first one being held on Saturday August 26 at 8:20 pm (20:20). If you are interested in presenting and/or attending, please email Paco Ojeda at paco.ojeda@gmail.com. You can also visit the official website, www.pechakucha.org and explore other presentations. The cost is $40 pesos per person. Tickets are available at Incanto’s website.

Salvatore Rodriguez, professional musician and teacher, will celebrate his 38th year in music with his own show on August 31 at 8pm. Also known as the “Mexican Liberace”, he will present an evening of classical piano music, featuring Special Guests including vocalist Estela Rosas, singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes, and presenter Paco Ojeda. Hailing from Tepic, Salvatore has played piano since age eleven, ultimately earning a degree in music at the University of Guadalajara. He has since played for some of the biggest names in music, including icons Juan Gabriel, Rocio Durcal, Lila Downs, Vikki Carr and many others. He is the only Mexican who has won the prestigious Yamaha Piano Award, and in 2016, he was named “Best Lyricist Pianist of Latin America”, an award given by Mexico’s Secretary of Culture. His vast repertoire of various musical genres is very impressive. Most recently, he has been teaching piano, accompanying other artists, and playing piano daily on Incanto’s riverside terrace.

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers play Classic Rock Tuesdays at 8pm. Carlos & Tongo play Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm (also on Fridays at 10pm). Azúca plays Gypsy Swing at 7:30pm on Sundays, with Salsa dancing and lessons at 8pm. Enjoy Incanto’s cold A/C and 2×1 house tequila cocktails/shots all day/night in August. No cover.

