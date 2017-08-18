Motown And Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones At Incanto

Celebrating their one year anniversary this month with two new shows, Ballet Folklórico Tradiciones features a variety of traditional dances from various states in Mexico. They will perform the exciting ‘Dance of the Machetes’ from Nayarit, and as the handsome Charros and beautiful ladies of Jalisco, among others. The group, made up of young adults and children between the ages of six and fourteen, was founded in 2016 by Director and Choreographer Alexis Guadalupe Jimon Garcia. Having received rave reviews from many performance venues throughout the city, their popularity continues to grow. Their colorful traditional costumes are of the highest quality and are quite breathtaking to see. So well regarded for their professionalism and talent, they have been invited to represent Mexico and the state of Jalisco in Shanghai, China, at the Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Festival in September. They have successfully raised most of the necessary funds needed to travel there through appearances at Incanto and elsewhere, but still have not reached their goal. If you can help, please call (322 105 5916), or contact them via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/folkloricotradiciones/ Donations may also be made at Incanto. Performances are two nights only, August 18 & 19 at 7pm.

Entertainer Dwight Blake is an accomplished pianist/singer/composer who is gifted with a wide vocal range. He is well-known for bringing heartfelt passion and energy to his performances. Audiences are often so moved, they get up and dance during his shows. In this special one night only performance of Motown-Latin Fusion, Blake teams with popular local group Piel Canela, featuring guitarists Eduardo Leon and Fernando Huerta Gonzalez. Both are highly respected and sought after musicians, having accompanied many artists in town and abroad, including being members of Kim Kuzma’s band in recent years. They also appear regularly at Garbo and recently played at Incanto for a special event. Together with Dwight Blake singing Motown hits, they’ll blend classic favorites with a spicy Latin flare. One night only, Friday, August 25th at 8pm.

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers play Classic Rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Carlos & Tongo play Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Fridays at 7:30pm is ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Salvatore on piano. Loteria with Bev takes the place of Bingo with Pearl fundraisers on Saturdays in August, hosted by Beverly Fairfax. Proceeds benefit Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones who will perform. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm (also on Fridays at 10pm). Azúca plays Gypsy Swing/Latin Jazz at 7:30pm on Sundays, with Salsa dancing and lessons with professional dance instructor Francisco Ledesma at 8pm.

