Moruno Joins the Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra for Two Shows

The Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra and I AM PV – Instituto de Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta – are pleased to announce two concert performances on Sunday and Monday, March 26 and 27, 2017.

The orchestra’s program will feature Eastern European music, including selected Slavonic Dances by Antonin Dvorak and his Symphony No. 9, the “New World” Symphony. The program will also include Rumanian Folk Dances by Bela Bartok. Our guest soloist will be the extremely popular band Moruno, comprised of Diego Mateo and Nacho Flores, who will play Balkan music.

Moruno was conceived by Diego Mateo and Ignacio “Nacho” Flores in August 2014 in Puerto Vallarta. The band is a duet of guitars – flavored by the mandolin, bouzouki, and the Arabic oud. Moruno interprets traditional themes of Flamenco from Spain, Jazz Manouche also known as Gipsy Jazz from France, contemporary classics from Italy and Israel, Sirtakis or folk dances from Greece, and Arabic music from Morocco and Egypt – a musical journey that carries the audience from eastern Europe and across the countries bathed by the Mediterranean Sea.



Suggested donation: 200 pesos adults, 100 pesos children and students. Children age 5 and under free.

This donation will make it possible for 300 students and families to attend the concert for free. It will support the orchestra’s new policy of providing free tickets to music schools, student organizations and other groups who would otherwise be unable to afford these concerts and enjoy the experience and cultural exposure that they offer.

Shows:

Sunday, March 26, 8 PM at the American School

Monday, March 27, 8 PM, Salon Paraiso in Paradise Village, Nuevo Vallarta