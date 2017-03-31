Modern Styles with Vintage History at Chantel~Vintage Spoon Jewelry

Nestled among the bustling booths of the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market is a true gem for jewelry lovers–Chantel~Vintage Spoon Jewelry. You’ll find modern styles, vintage heritage and high-quality construction pieces – all handcrafted from vintage cutlery by owner/artist Chantel in her home studio.

“Being a part of the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market in Vallarta has truly inspired me as an artist,” said owner/artist Chantel Mann. “Meeting so many customers from all over the world has given me the opportunity to create beautiful family heirlooms. It’s amazing to see repeat customers return years later with stories of where my pieces have travelled.” A large part of her current business is custom work. Clients bring her their family heirloom silverware and she turns the pieces into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Chantel’s line of signature pieces goes beyond the traditional accessories and includes: rings, bracelets, watches,earrings (including the new, edgy fork tine earrings), necklaces, bud vases, key chains, money clips and wind chimes.

Fran Shute, a long time cl ient from Massachusetts writes, “I made my first purchase from Chantel almost four years ago. I’m proud to say that Chantel is now one of my favorite artists. My first purchase was a remarkably detailed silver spoon and a delicate pearl on a long chain. Through the years I have added to my collection: a monogrammed ring, a stunning silver watch and bracelet to name a few. Each piece of jewelry is an unusual artistic design, uniquely crafted from days-gone-by when craftsmanship of sterling flatware pieces were exceptional and detailed. I highly recommend that you pay this talented young woman a visit. You will begin to love and collect her jewelry, too . . .for years to come.”



You can find Chantel~Vintage Spoon Jewelry at the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market this Saturday in the Parque Lazaro Cardenas, at the La Cruz Market by Huanacaxtle (Sundays), Thursdays from 7 to 9 pm in Bucerias at Stone Gallery, Torri by The Sea in Sayulita, Stone Gallery in Bucerias, as well as The One Jewelry kiosk in Galerias Mall Puerto Vallarta or connect with her on Facebook or Instagram Chantel Vintage Spoon Jewelry (322) 182-2144.

The Olas Altas Farmers’ Market is open 9:30-2 every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located at Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. For only 14 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park. You can also reach the park by public bus and taxi.