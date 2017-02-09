Miss Hope Springs and Shawn Pelofsky premier at Incanto

Incanto welcomes award-winning singer and comedian Ty Jeffries, as Miss Hope Springs, from London’s West End beginning Feb. 11 at 7:00. And direct from Los Angeles, Shawn Pelofsky returns with more stand-up comedy beginning Feb. 16 at 9:30.

Singer-actor-comedian Mr. Ty Jeffries performs all-live as Miss Hope Springs, singing her award winning repertoire of uniquely catchy original songs in her laugh out loud, move you to tears, one-woman show. Her unique blend of finger snapping pop, romantic rumbas and sassy bossa novas, takes you on a roller coaster ride ‘From the pits to the Ritz…and back again’.

Miss Hope Springs is the towering blonde creation of composer, lyricist, and comic actor Ty Jeffries (son of the late British screen legend Lionel Jeffries). Since 2012, his glittering alter ego has been starring in London’s West End top cabaret rooms. Aptly dubbed, ‘Tragi-comic genius,’ Miss Hope Springs won Best Cabaret Brighton Fringe, and Best Cabaret The Stage. Miss Hope Springs will play Feb. 11 – 27.

As seen on Showtime, Chelsea Lately and at The World Famous Comedy Store, Los Angeles based comedienne and actor Shawn Pelofsky returns to Vallarta for a limited run. Shawn’s quick wit and legendary audience interaction are the hallmarks of her hilarious stand-up comedy. Inviting her guests to “stretch it out” with her (while remaining seated of course), she delivers some hilarious one-liners and her hysterical observations on life in general.

Now in her fourth season in Vallarta, she’s been busy performing all over the world for US troops and on Atlantis cruises. Shawn also recently starred in her first non-comedic leading role in the independent film, ‘Tri’ (2016). Shawn Pelofsky plays Feb. 16 – 20. Also appearing is NYC cabaret legend Michael McAssey in the piano bar Tues. – Sat. with two shows nightly (see calendar). Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (JayGee) plays a variety of thematic evenings for Happy Hour 5 – 7 on select dates (see calendar).

Guitarist and singer Gabriel Reyes plays Happy Hour on Wed., Fri. and select Sundays. Singer-songwriter Stolie plays Happy Hour on Monday’s 5 – 7 with a show at 8:00. Luna Rumba’s ‘Duende’ plays Friday’s at 7:00. Spencer Day is now appearing through Feb. 13, and NYC cabaret diva Natalie Douglas appears through Feb. 15.

American Idol finalist David Hernandez will perform beginning Feb. 20. And Country music superstar Ty Herndon makes his Vallarta debut March 6 – 18. Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website: www.IncantoVallarta.com.

Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale) in the old Bianco space. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.