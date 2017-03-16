Miscellaneous Medical Missives

One of the items that seem to have really “surfaced” more these past few months is the plethora of misinformation out there – or what I call the “Jungle Drums”. Though I have mentioned the following in numerous talks and articles, I thought I would do a re-cap!

• Everyone needs to take Vermox if they have a stomach ache. FALSE. Vermox is very toxic to the liver – add a couple of cocktails and BOOM – your liver will not be happy. If you think you have a parasite or some other critter, have a stool sample and see what shows up. Then seek the proper treatment.

• Medicare is accepted here as a form of payment. FALSE. Medicare pays squat outside of the United States BUT one’s Medicare supplement (Medi-gap policy) will most likely REIMBURSE someone at approximately 80%. And we are happy to assist you in preparing your claim.

• There have been an extra abundance of people with bronchial/lung infections the past couple of months. A quick injection at a Doc in the Box will fix everything! FALSE. MOST of the time, the injections include steroids which will, of course make someone feel better, for a few days. Then the symptoms return. Note: I am NOT a physician. This is from my working closely with our pulmonary specialist and having a huge amount of people end up being admitted with this “creepin’ crud” after weeks of self-medication (or wrong medicating).

• You will receive your itemized bill and medical records for an inpatient stay in English. FALSE. They will be in Spanish. Demanding them in English from the hospital will not change this.

• Healthcare Resources charges patients for any services, such as making appointments, preparing an insurance claim, etc. FALSE FALSE FALSE. As well, one does not need to be a PLUS member to receive our services. TRUE.

• Morphine is easy to purchase here. FALSE. It must be obtained by a licensed (special license) physician and ordered.

• We have a large number of cases of Zika in Puerto Vallarta. FALSE.

• Most doctors will answer a Whatsapp, text or email in a timely manner. FALSE. Appointments are to be made via either Healthcare Resources or the physician’s receptionist.

Sunday rolls around and it is time for me to write an article. Throughout the week, ideas pop into my head randomly but then, when it comes time to actually do it, I draw a blank. I would love to have some ideas from you readers! Send them on! EMAIL ME!

Here’s to a very fulfilling week!