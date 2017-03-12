MICHOACAN MAGICO Butterfly Bliss

Part One

I’ve always believed in reincarnation. “I wish I knew what I’ll be after I go,” my mother said in her final days. Five weeks after her passing at 104, I awoke one morning to a brilliant butterfly vision dressed in purple, red, and gold, speaking in my mother’s voice: “Don’t worry about me. I’m having a ball up here.”

“Want to join five other expat couples wintering in Mexico to see the sacred monarch butterfly retreat in Michoacan?” Reggie and Kristen asked. “We’ll leave from Sayulita, and spend three nights in the historical towns of Morelia and Patzcuaro.” The five-day trip in a private van with a professional driver required two days of eight-hour travel and an unknown numbers of steps to climb. Cal and I are in our seventies, what Mexicans call the “Third Age.” Slowing down is not an option and traveling is a huge priority. We eagerly said, “Yes!”

“You’re going to Michoacan?” friends asked their eyes wide. “The media says it’s a violent cartel area.” “Are we crazy?” we ask Gustavo, our Mexican brother. “Troubles are not in tourist destinations,” he says. “This is the most productive state in Mexico. You’ll love it.”

Day One – Monday: I’m seeing 8:00 am for the first time. Bernardo, our driver, greets us with a big smile and loads our one bag per person into the back of a brand new white Mercedes Sprinter. We claim our seats for the eight-hour drive to Morelia, agreeing to have lunch outside Guadalajara with frequent bathroom stops for stretching out backs, knees, original and replaced body parts. For the group aged 68-83, stopping often is a must! Pulling onto the highway, we realize Bernardo speaks little English and has never been to any place on our itinerary. Kristen, fluent in Spanish, takes on the translator role, and everyone with IPhones quickly accesses their Google maps.

Lurching with the van navigating curvas peligrosas (dangerous curves) en route to Guadalajara, I’m struck by the abundance of red and white flowered crosses and elaborate peaked roof shrines on roadsides honoring loved ones lost in accidents. Personalizing the highway, I feel loss and grief passing every hand-constructed monument. Soon after lunch, a uniformed armed guard flags us down at a checkpoint. Peering cautiously inside the van, he asks, “Where are you from?” “United States, sorry,” we say reflecting our country’s state of chaos. “I’m sorry too,” he smiles. “Hasta la vista” he waves us off knowing if these gringos are carrying drugs, they’re for blood pressure, lowering cholesterol and motion sickness.

Passengers doze, play on iPhones and gaze at the splendor of Mexico’s central valley’s “bread basket.” Fertile farmland plots grow blue agave cactus for tequila, sugar cane, avocados, beans, strawberries, corn, and citrus fruits framed by mountains topped with dramatic cotton fluffs of cumulous clouds. “Best growing soil in the country,” says Gustavo with pride.

Pulling into unspoiled historic Morelia, the government seat of Michoacan, we help Bernardo navigate the narrow congested streets, passing Los Juaninos Hotel and cathedral plaza by mistake, marveling at Bernardo’s ability to magically back up the van to the door. “See you at 8:30 am for the Sanctuario de Rosario,” Kristen tells Bernardo. “No, no, no,” he says emphatically, indicating he’s going back to Vallarta that night. A frantic conversation confirms miscommunication with his company and Bernando will indeed, be our driver for the trip’s duration. Dining within a stunning architectural restaurant mixing stone with contemporary art, we breathe in our new surroundings, authentic Mexico, its history respected and protected.



No alarm clock is needed the next morning as we’re awakened at 7:00 am by loud clanging tones of the cathedrals’ carillon bells, a revered religious monument featuring a pipe organ from Germany with 4000 pipes, that if played to capacity would collapse the church.

Excitement overcomes exhaustion as the “Intrepid Twelve” dressed in down jackets, wool scarves and thick cotton sweaters, lumber onto the van for the three hour trip to the “Sanctuary de Monarca de Rosario. Colorful orange, yellow and blue houses encircling historic church centers pop out of the broad valleys. White awnings cover buildings on level plateaus protecting young plants from predators. Morelia’s city side is a magnet for graffiti. Winding up the mountain to 6,500 feet, we pass through a small village scrubbed clean of any tags, like the entire town has gone thru a car wash. Jolting over unmarked topes slows our pace from super paved highways, passing a school with a colorful mural with historical Mexican figures, a field filled with a Tianguis Mercado, and a restaurant promoting birria & lengua (tongue) tacos.

Reaching 10,000 ft., oyamel fir trees begin to dominate the landscape as we climb the last few miles to the sanctuario. We stop to pick up Roberto Hernandez, an indigenous native and official area guide and continue driving up into the sacred park, learning the miraculous story of the annual monarch migration from Canada and northern USA.

The monarchs we see now in Michoacan will be leaving in March to migrate. They have been in Mexico since November after starting their journey south in October. These are usually the sixth generation, the so-called ‘Methuselah generation’, since the other five generations of their ancestors usually live only about a month. During their stay in Mexico they hibernate in gigantic colonies on the special oyamel fir trees, unique to this small area, high in the mountains of central Mexico.

During their migration north, they mate and lay their eggs on milkweed plants in northern Mexico and southern United States. The eggs hatch and emerging caterpillars consume milkweed leaves providing them with a substance toxic to their predators. After only a few days they form the chrysalis or pupa in which they metamorphose into the gorgeous orange, black and white magnificence we know as monarch butterflies.

Inside the park, facing the unpaved steep hill, and daunting steps beyond, Roberto says, “We’ll go as slowly as you need. It will take us about an hour to get to the top. It’s worth it. Remember, if a butterfly lands on you, no touching.” Climbing over steps and crevices, determined to get to the top, we remind ourselves, “It will be worth it.” And it is.

As we ascend, the numbers of magical monarchs begin to grow. Groups gather to drink in ground puddles like humans over coffee in a cafe. Roberto shows us the nectar from a trumpet-like red flower that nourishes the monarchs. Growing swarms of golden butterflies fly freely in peace and harmony the further we head up into the forest. When we finally reach the top our conversation stills, we are in the monarch’s shrine. Millions of golden wings glittering in the sun, huddling together painting the fir trees orange. Searching for mates in a delicate dance of life, reproduction and death. Breathtaking.

Miraculous.

Peaceful. I feel my mother’s presence, not wearing the golden winged monarch cloak, but hovering in her unique butterfly glory. Internalizing this miracle each in our own way, we slowly make our descent in silent celebration. That night, sinking into our luxurious four-poster bed, I check my Fit App – 11,547 steps. It’s not about steps. We’re experiencing this priceless gift of travel to nature’s endangered species, unspoiled centuries old cities, and meeting indigenous people, where a handshake and a hug connects us all. Cradled by the day, falling asleep comes easily to the rhythmic glide of golden wings.

