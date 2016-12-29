Mexico launches program to legalize foreign-born citizens

As the U.S. prepares to have a tougher immigration policy under Donald Trump, Mexico is doing the opposite. January 2017, the country will launch a program aiming to legalize 10,000 foreign-born residents.

The Temporary Program for the Regularization of Migrants, will begin January 9, 2017. Mexico launches a program that will legalize up to 10,000 illegal foreigners. It will allow immigrants who have been in the country for at least two years to apply for a work

permit and a temporary four -year residence visa.

“The main objective of this program is to guarantee that the human rights of all migrants are respected and to help in the implementation of a more effective immigration policy,” reads a statement from Mexico’s Office of Human Rights and Democracy.

The program comes amid an ongoing immigration crisis on the Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. Thousands from Central America are fleeing gang violence and crossing into Mexico to reach the U.S.

Government officials said Mexico’s 2012 immigration law was created to help overhaul an antiquated and complicated system. The law made it easier for illegal immigrants to gain residency and get citizenship.

“These are people who have already made their lives here. That is why we believe they need to be legalized and not criminalized. We believe in giving them their papers so they can go on to live dignified lives. They will now be able to legally work and walk down the street without having the fear of being deported,” Maria Fernanda Garcia, official at the National Institute of Migration said.

While no immigration registry exists, the INM estimates between 10,000 and 15,000 immigrants are living illegally in the country.

Foreigners who entered the country before Jan. 9, 2015, and can prove they’ve been earning the national minimum wage of about $4 per day will receive a four-year residency card along with a work permit. After the four years, all migrants who have met a set of requirements will be granted permanent residency, the release states.

The program clearly establishes documents that must be presented for consideration by immigration authorities, including a form of identification and financial statements but they are also allowing alternative forms of proof, including witness statements and certain kinds of purchase receipts and non-official documents.

“It is important to point out that any foreigner who goes into any INM office for information or to start their solicitation can be certain they will not face persecution by immigration authorities, deportation, and will not have to cover any costs associated with the application,” INM officials stated in a recent news release.

