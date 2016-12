By John Gottberg Anderson

Catch a cruise boat west from this tropical Mexican resort town, and in an hour you’ll be in a place where you can snorkel or kayak with dolphins and giant sea turtles.

Parque Nacional Islas Marietas (Marieta Islands National Park) is a true treasure of Mexico’s Pacific coast. Yet these rocky volcanic islets at the mouth of Banderas Bay, near Punta de Mita, are too often overlooked by visitors to Puerto Vallarta.

I made travel arrangements for a day’s trip with Vallarta Adventures, the leading tour provider in this Jalisco city of 300,000.

The Marieta Islands are a 35,000-acre bird sanctuary, so setting foot anywhere above the high-tide mark — except on a couple of designated trails — is forbidden. At least 92 species of birds, including fork-tailed frigatebirds and blue-footed boobies, nest on these islands. Oceanographer Jacques Cousteau led the effort to legally protect the archipelago in 2005. The isles’ best-known feature is the Playa del Amor (“Beach of Love”), more commonly known as Hidden Beach. It’s periodically closed for coral restoration, as it was for 16 weeks last summer, but when visitors are welcomed, it is incomparable. The beach can only be accessed by swimmers, who enter at low tide through a short tunnel. Like a crater lake with an ocean outlet, it cannot be seen from the water. It is indeed a magical place, and strict visitation guidelines limit the number of daily visitors to protect the ecosystem.

Vallarta Adventures (vallarta-adventures.com) provides equipment and instruction for snorkeling, diving, kayaking and even stand-up paddling, along with food and beverage. It also offers about 20 other tours in the Puerto Vallarta region, ranging from active (sailing, off-roading, jungle zip-lining) to tours of colonial towns, visits to tequila factories and a folkloric music-and-dance production, “Rhythms of the Night,” in the isolated beach hamlet of Las Caletas.

Old romance

still burns

Broad Banderas Bay is 26 miles across, its gentle surf washing Pacific beaches from Punta de Mita to Yelapa. Every sort of vessel, from cruise liners and navy ships to re-created pirate galleons, plies its waters.

Puerto Vallarta is the urban hub. In the Old Town area, colorful fishing boats cast off each morning within sight of the historic Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and visitors parade beside local families down the broad Malecón promenade.

The Rio Cuale, which flows from the Sierra Madre del Sur into the Pacific, divides Vallarta Centro (downtown) from the Zona Romantica, a favored address for many of the 40,000 Americans and Europeans who make their homes in and around this city. In fact, a lot of the romance in the latter neighborhood is of the LGBTQ variety, widely accepted here. Budget cafes are so tightly stacked with small hotels along the sands of Playa los Muertos (“Beach of the Dead”) that the main street here, Olas Altas, is often known as “Restaurant Row.”

Wooded Isla Cuale, which may be approached by swaying suspension bridges across its namesake river, is home to the colorful Mercado Municipal, a market whose merchants sell both food and crafts. The fabled ’60s romance between actors Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton blossomed here: Near the Bridge of the Iguana (Burton had starred in director John Huston’s 1963 movie, “The Night of the Iguana,” filmed in nearby Mismaloya) stands a stylized statue of the pair embracing. Indeed, Taylor and Burton appear to be more idolized in Vallarta half a century after their famous romance than they ever were in Hollywood.

El Malecón (literally “the breakwater”) extends north along the Pacific shore for nearly a mile. Lined with statues and modern sculptures — including the evocative “Boy on a Seahorse” (“El Caballito”) by Rafael Zamarripa — the pedestrian promenade was revitalized in 2011.

At its widest point, the Plaza de Armas extends two blocks east to the city’s landmark church. Although it was built in the early 1900s, the crown atop its steeple is said to have been designed after a tiara worn by Carlota, royal consort of Emperor Maximilian, in the mid-1860s. On weekends, English-language services are offered along with Spanish in Our Lady of Guadalupe, and municipal bands perform concerts in the square.

Fine dining

in abundance

Mindful of tourist traffic, many galleries, bars and restaurants are concentrated along the east side of the Malecón. Among them are branches of the highly commercialized Señor Frog’s, whose Kermit-like trademark is seen at souvenir shops throughout the city. I avoid establishments that serve umbrella drinks, heading instead for places like the rustic La Bodeguita del Medio (labodeguitadelmedio.com.mx), a Cuban cafe whose original Havana tables were frequented by Ernest Hemingway, or La Dolce Vita (dolcevita.com.mx), an authentic Italian restaurant.

Of my three favorite Puerto Vallarta restaurants, only one is within easy walking distance of the Malecón. This is the Café des Artistes (cafedesartistes.com), whose ambience is like that of an elegant country cottage in Provence. It’s been owned and operated for more than 20 years by chef Thierry Blouet, a Puerto Rico-born Frenchman who promotes regional cuisine through events like the Festival Gourmet International Vallarta each November.

The farm-to-table movement hasn’t yet captured the Puerto Vallarta culinary movement, but Blouet tries as much as possible to locally source vegetables and meats. Seafood, of course, is not a problem here.

Specialties of the house include a creamy shrimp and pumpkin soup and prawns in a plum-and-habañero mole sauce with a carrot-and-asparagus­ tamale.

Two other outstanding Puerto Vallarta restaurants are La Leche (lalecherestaurant.com), close to the elegant Fiesta Americana hotel (fiestaamericana.com) in the Zona Hotelera Norte (midway between downtown and the international airport), and the Vista Grill (vistagrill.com), a gourmet hillside eatery with a classic menu and a broad sunset view across the historic church and Banderas Bay.

For a little local flavor, however, it’s worth checking out Vallarta Food Tours (vallartafoodtours.com). Guides such as Ricardo (Lobo) Lopez, a California transplant, lead three-hour walking tours through various neighborhoods well off the tourist track — stopping at family-owned cafes for fresh tacos and tortillas, ceviche tostadas, refreshing beverages like horchata (made from rice and cinnamon), and perhaps even some authentic Jalisco tequila.

A slow road

to tourism

Puerto Vallarta was founded in 1851 as a coastal supply depot for salt and silver mines. It didn’t formally incorporate until 1918. Tourism grew slowly beginning in the 1930s, picking up substantially after a Guadalajara-to-Puerto Vallarta air route was established in 1954. The Burton-Taylor affair attracted Hollywood’s attention: Since that time, and especially since the mid-1980s, tourism has soared.

Most new hotel construction has been north of the city, especially around the beautiful marina and planned community of Nuevo Vallarta. A few more intimate modern hotels are on the south side of Banderas Bay, beneath such hillside enclaves as Conchas Chinas, where many expatriates live. Still more head to charming Punta de Mita and Sayulita, 25 miles north.

Once enveloped by thick jungle, Sayulita was discovered by surfers in the late 1960s. Now a town of about 5,000, its eclectic nature has made it a magnet for adventuresome younger people and gallery lovers. Here, palm-fringed cobblestone lanes, flanked by shops selling handmade beachwear and Huichol folk crafts, turn to golden sand as they approach the beach, where fresh ceviche is served in shaded huts. Besides surfing and stand-up paddling (Sayulita was home to the 2015 world SUP championships), visitors can snorkel, fish and ride horses. The town offers plenty of budget lodging, an English-speaking doctor and several Internet cafes.

Original: The Register-Guard