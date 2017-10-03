Our Mexican Mosaic Hearts Are Heavy

Natasha Moraga’s heart and soul are always with her dream project, El Parque de los Azulejos, but her heart is heavy for the hearts and souls of Mexico that have been devastated by the earthquakes. During this sensitive time we want people to feel like they can donate to the many in need across Mexico.

We are a completely self-funded art installation and obviously raising money is pivotal to completing the project. We have no doubt that our supporters will help us in the coming months, but if for now you wish to use your funds to help the people of Mexico with their recovery efforts, we understand.

The tiles sales are an integral part of our success and they are going fast. Business tiles and benches will be the first to go due to their limited number available. We will keep you posted on ways you can get involved in the project and donate in the near future.

A huge shout out for our sponsors this week:

David Richey is sponsoring a Celebration tile as well as a Memorial tile for a friendly neighbor in PV that had passed away. Ken and Sharon Rose also purchased a Memorial tile for their beloved daughter, Kimberly Rose. What a wonderful remembrance.

Hotel Posada de Roger for sponsoring a Business tile and to Alejandro Cornejo of Hotel Tropicasa for sponsoring a Celebration Bench. Thank you all for your generous support.

For more information, contact us at: info@tileparkpv.com

Related