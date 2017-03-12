Mex-ology: A Spirited Romp Around the Romantic Zone

Having spent the better part of my winters in the Puerto Vallarta area for the last decade, I like to think of myself as a bit of an expert on the subject of where to dine and imbibe. Last year I had a great time on a Taco Adventure with Vallarta Food Tours. So, this year, I decided to expand my local knowledge by joining their Mex-ology tour. It’s a three-hour romp that explores Mexico’s native spirits (tequila, mescal raicilla and more) via handcrafted cocktails paired with tacos and snacks.



At 3 p.m. at Joe Jack’s Fish Shack, our group of six met our guide, Amanda, an enthusiastic and well-informed young gal born here. One of my favourite restaurants in town, Joe Jack’s celebrates local cuisine in an unpretentious environment. We were served a mini martini made of smoky mescal, ancho chili and pineapple juice. It slid down very well accompanied by a Baja-style fish taco.

After introductions, Amanda declared, “The taco can be the boss of you, or you can be the boss of it.” She then demonstrated how to eat (and not wear a taco). Fold it in half, hold horizontally, elbows up, bite boldly).

Cautioning us to watch our steps, we ambled up Basilio Bandillo to the Vinos América liquor store where our guide pointed out some good quality tequila and mescal. Next, at the Mexican Candy shop, we tasted several sweets, including dulce de leche, and a small shot of Mexican eggnog, called rompope spiked with brandy.

We awkwardly traversed the swing bridge over the River Cuale and stopped in front of a stall selling handmade, intricately beaded jewelry and decorative items made by the Huichol Indians. Amanda explained that Puerto Vallarta has a rich history. In the 1800s the River Cuale was used to transport minerals mined from the Sierra Madre Mountains.

It wasn’t until the 1960s when John Houston and his celebrity crew arrived to make the film The Night of the Iguana, that PV became a tourist destination. The paparazzi flocked to what was then a small fishing village to record the goings on of Richard Burton, Ava Gardner and Elizabeth Taylor, who was having a fling with Burton at the time.

On Libertad (across from the HSBC bank), we nipped into the Vallarta Factory for some raicilla (Mexican moonshine, circa 140 proof) served in tiny terracotta cups with slices of chili-sprinkled oranges and delicious sopes. Vallarta Factory is a good place to know about. Their terrific lattés are made Italian-style and they sell delicious chocolates, roasted Mexican coffee beans and hand-rolled cigars.

Back over the swing bridge, we headed towards the beach and sipped cucumber/jalapeno margaritas at Bar La Playa on Lázaro Cárdenas, a watering hole that Amanda advised serves some of the most innovative cocktails in town and PV’s best margarita. Can’t argue. Amanda also explained that most Mexicans don’t drink margaritas. The story goes that the drink was invented for a “gringo” named Margaret to mask the flavor of tequila that she did not like.



Amanda passed around some watermelon/tequila Jell-O shots and then we were off to El Cuñado, a stand that has been serving carne asada beef tacos with avocado and other homemade salsas for more than 45 years. It’s just in front of Archie’s Wok, a restaurant serving Asian fusion food.

Archie, now deceased, was the private cook of film director John Houston during the making of Night of the Iguana.

“You won’t need dinner reservations after our tour,” said Amanda. No kidding. She then led us to Maia restaurant on Púlpito where we drank a wonderful concoction of passion fruit and raicilla served with yummy duck tacos.

Just as the sun was preparing to sink into the Bay of Banderas and turn the sky magenta, our moveable feast ended on a sweet note with Mexican coffees and desserts at the Vista Grill on Playa Los Muertos.

I highly recommend the Vallarta Food Tours’ Mex-ology adventure as it covers parts of town you may never have visited and offers a sampling of delicious and different styles of snacks and cocktails. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to munch and mingle with locals and expand your culinary horizons.

Book your tickets online at www.vallartafoodtours.com or call 322 181 7196.

Anita Draycott is a freelance travel journalist from Toronto who has chosen to spend her winters in the Puerto Vallarta area for the past decade.