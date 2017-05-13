An important requirement—along with a standard application form—is proof of current fiscal status, a certificate that can be obtained through Mexico’s Servicio de Administración Tributaria (or SAT, Mexico’s equivalent to the US’ Internal Revenue Service). Volunteers are available at Mercado Los Mangos on Saturdays, 10 am – 1:30 pm to receive documentation or answer questions on how to fill it out properly.

Once applicants are pre-selected, they are invited for an interview and review (or sampling) of their products with the selection committee. This allows both parties to clear any questions that may arise about Mercado Los Mangos’ operation, expectations and so forth.

This past weekend, Mercado Los Mangos welcomed new vendors, including Gustavo Ávalos and his wife, Rosa, from Campoverde Organic, their Las Palmas-based farm, where they specialize in a surprising variety of Asian vegetables, eggs, greens and ginger. Joaquín Mauleón also joined the market with La Vaca Gorda, his brand of 100 percent natural yogurts.

Mercado Los Mangos continues to offer a broad variety of homemade products created by local vendors every Saturday, 10 am – 3 pm. A spacious green lawn and shaded seating areas make it ideal for visitors to enjoy a delicious meal, live music, also allowing them to discover Los Mangos Library’s many courses and workshops for children, teens and adults. The address is Francisco Villa 1001, Colonia Los Mangos, only one block away from Costco. For more information visit Biblioteca Los Mangos online at www.bibliotecalosmangos.com, or visit Mercado Los Mangos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MercadoLosMangos.

