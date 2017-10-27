Mercado Los Mangos Returns This Weekend

Mercado Los Mangos returns to our library this weekend, featuring a broad variety of locally-created products, including organic produce, jewelry, clothing, pastries and homemade international food. During the last season, Mercado Los Mangos was instrumental to spark the level of activity on Saturdays, with visitors and locals in search of an alternative space to discover and support local producers.

This time around, Mercado Los Mangos will be handled by a new administration, through a committee formed by the producers themselves. “This is a great opportunity for us,” commented Talit Ma. José León of Empresas Bee, an organic honey producer. “We’ve taken all the teachings from last season and enhanced them with new procedures that will benefit producers even further.” Joining her on the committee are Coco Valentin of O Croissant Pastry Shop, and Yara Gabriela Mexicano, who will be in charge of public relations for the project.

During a recent interview, the new organizers were enthusiastic with all the interest from producers that have contacted them to become part of Mercado Los Mangos, and also with some of the new changes.

Los Mangos is now open to the public 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, with the possibility of extending the schedule to 3 pm, depending on customer flow.

The organizers confirmed that many of last season’s vendors will be back. Mercado Los Mangos will open its doors with 25 producers, with a goal to increase that number to 35 or 40 by year’s end. Mercado Los Mangos will now also feature plants from the region, t-shirts with locally-created designs, healthy cookies and new pastry and clothing vendors. “We are still receiving applications from new producers and could work with as many as 80 vendors in the library’s spacious garden,” added León. Just as last season, interested vendors can approach the organizers during market hours to obtain specific information and fill out an application form, as long as their products are created locally.

Mercado Los Mangos will also offer several entertaining options to involve the entire family, from live music to special children’s workshops. Adriana García, Executive Director at Los Mangos, commented, “I am truly excited with all the enthusiasm displayed by the new organizing committee, which will keep the market moving forward.”

By Paco Ojeda

