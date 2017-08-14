Mercado Los Mangos Preparing for Second Season

Mercado Los Mangos, a weekly, seasonal market launched by Los Mangos Library at the beginning of 2017, has just announced its second season, scheduled to begin October 28. Mercado Los Mangos offers a broad variety of edible products, fresh produce, along with jewelry, clothing and other homemade products created by regional vendors who set up shop at the market on a weekly basis.

Mercado Los Mangos organizers are ready to begin reviewing applications from new vendors. “Our goal is to begin setting up our second season right away, continuing to review applications until September,” commented Adriana García, Executive Director at the renowned cultural center.

Mercado Los Mangos expects that many vendors from its first season will return for the second one. And for those new vendors that are considering the market as a suitable venue for their products, the market will offer several options to participate. “For us it is essential that all vendors feel at home at Mercado Los Mangos. To that effect, we will offer the option to participate one or two Saturdays on a trial basis, for them to ensure that our market will work for them,” García said.

Vendors interested in selling their products at can visit bibliotecalosmangos.com/mercadolosmangos, where they will be able to download an application form. This form should be dropped off at Los Mangos Library, along with all required documentation. “As soon as we begin receiving applications, the organizing committee will meet on a weekly basis to review them and follow-up with applicants accordingly,” she added.

Mercado Los Mangos hopes to feature between 30 and 40 vendors every week during its second season.

