Mercado Los Mangos Opens This Saturday

You’re invited to join us on the opening day of Puerto Vallarta’s newest outdoor market, Mercado Los Mangos! Gates will open on Saturday, January 28th at 9:30am at Biblioteca Los Mangos located at Av. Francisco Villa 1001. The market runs until 2 pm each Saturday.

Mercado Los Mangos is a “buy local” market offering a great selection of locally produced artisan products. Live music and entertainment, a food area with international dishes made on site and a children’s craft tent will make Mercado Los Mangos the “place to be” for kids and kids at heart.

“We are very excited about the upcoming opening day,” says Adriana Garcia, Executive Director of Biblioteca Los Mangos. “Many of the vendors are veterans of Vallarta’s market scene, and have spent years serving high quality foods and products. They’ll continue to do that at Mercado Los Mangos, but with a focus on the locals in our surrounding neighborhoods.”

Stop by this Saturday and connect with the following vendors:

Artisan Foods & Beverages

– You’ll love the pure quality and health benefits of Imperial Bee’s organic honey.

– La Vaka Gorda is dedicated to the artisan creation of its plain and flavored Greek Style Yogurt

– Amp up your entrees with Muy Green’s chimichurri , tzatziki and sweet pickles.

– Productos Tonan serves up rich and savory guacamole, pico de gallo, chilli sauce and totopos.

– Quench your thirst with Refresca Aguas Artesanales’ natural fruit- and herb-flavored waters.

– Saluday’s granola and granola bars will help you get a jumpstart on the day.

– Top your sandwich or eat them straight from the jar. You’ll love the pickels and vinegars of Tizate.

Baked Goods

– Decadent and hand baked, O croissant’s baked goods are a must-have.

– “Heavenly” – that’s what we use to describe Pavovla Pasteleria’s sweet and savory baked goods.

– Sweet Vibes Artesanal Bakery brings nutrition and deliciousness to the table with its variety of sweet goodies.

– Nobody does flour tortillas and buñuelos like Tortillas de harina “La Regia.”

Desserts

– Helados YOYOMO blends fresh fruit and natural flavors to create its yoghurt, milk, and water-based popsicles.

– La Nieveria’s ice cream is all-natural and handmade for the creamiest flavor and texture.

– Xocodiva‘s individual chocolates and confections are hand-crafted daily using only the freshest local ingredients and high quality chocolate.

Fashion & Accessories

– Fun and funky, Calicó’s jewelry will turn any outfit into a conversation piece.

– Dressart offers one-of-a-kind dresses and accessories handmade for Gypsy souls.

– SASSY’s clothing and accessories adds the “fashion” to “fashionista”!

Food Made On Site

– Indulge in the tasty flavors of Taco Tango’s Argentinean food.

– Tortillas, quesadillas, corn pizza and corn chips – watch how Todo Maiz makes these Mexican favorites. Then dig in and stock up!

Pets

– Care for your four-legged best friend with Alquimiate’s dog treats, shampoo, insect repellent and heathy oils.

– Keep your pet comfy and cozy with plush beds from Ganeshop.

Mercados Los Mangos will be open every Saturday from 9:30am-2pm through the last Saturday in May 2017. Cash and debit/credit cards will be accepted.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, pick up an application at the library or email mercadolosmangos@gmail.com. For questions, contact Adriana Garcia at +52 322 224 99 66.

For a complete list of library classes, events, and services, visit bibliotecalosmangos.com.