Mercado Los Mangos Opening Day

Join us for opening day – Saturday, January 28th from 9:30am-2pm for Puerto Vallarta’s newest outdoor market, Mercado Los Mangos!

Located at the public library, Biblioteca Los Mangos, this ‘buy local’ market will offer a great selection of locally produced artisan products. Choose from produce, baked goods, coffee, cheese, salsas, chocolates, clothing, jewellery, & arts and crafts. Live music and entertainment, a food area with international dishes made on site and a children’s craft tent will make Mercado Los Mangos the “place to be” for kids and kids at heart.

“We are very excited to have a market at Biblioteca Los Mangos” says Adriana Garcia, Executive Director of Biblioteca Los Mangos.

Since 1996, the library has been an essential part of Puerto Vallarta’s arts culture. It is the only one of its kind in the region, with more than 30,000 volumes in Spanish and English and 4,500 monthly individual services. Its children’s reading room, dance studio, audio/video library, multipurpose rooms, and classrooms host conferences, exhibitions and meetings for national and international artists.

Garcia continues: “This ‘buy local’ market is a way materialize some of the core values we stand for and which drive all our programs and events: creativity, ongoing training, social responsibility, and a strong sense of community. Plus, Mercado Los Mangos will provide a more stable revenue stream for the library, which receives private donations and minimal government funding.”

Charlotte Semple, a Canadian native and local business woman, is donating her time and experience gained as the founder of the Old Town Farmers Market-Tianguis Cultural (OTFM-TC) to create the new market.

“The values of the library are consistent with mine, to help individuals express their entrepreneurial spirit in order to become financially self sufficient. Mercado Los Mangos will be my legacy,” says Semple. She plans to return to Canada, but not before the market is in full swing.

Mercado Los Mangos will be located on the beautiful grounds of the library. Not only will it share the best of local artisan goods, it will also highlight all of the events and services this community library has to offer.

For a complete list of classes, events, and services, visit bibliotecalosmangos.com.

Mercados Los Mangos will be open every Saturday from 9:30am-2pm through the last Saturday in May 2017. Cash and debit/credit cards will be accepted.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, pick up an application at the library or email mercadolosmangos@gmail.com. For questions, contact Adriana Garcia at 322 224 9966.