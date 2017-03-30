Mercado Los Mangos: Open Through June

Not even ten weeks have gone by since Mercado Los Mangos opened its doors to the public for the first time, January 28, and the response from vendors and the public has been so positive, organizers have already decided to extend its season until the end of June. “We had originally intended to remain open until the end of May,” explained Biblioteca Los Mangos Director, Adriana García. “However, the majority of our vendors see extending the season into the summer as a good idea, not to mention the fact that this would make Mercado Los Mangos the first seasonal market to announce such an extension.”



For many vendors, the summer months have advantages and disadvantages. Many express concern about the decrease of international tourism, and the snowbirds that head north to avoid the increased heat and humidity. On the other hand, a feature that has set Mercado Los Mangos aside from the beginning is the huge draw of locals, in search of quality homemade products at affordable prices. An informal poll among regular customers revealed a keen interest in the season extension. “We will take things one month at a time, and evaluate results to consider extending the season further,” added García.

Another feature that has distinguished Mercado Los Mangos has been its friendly vibe. “Both vendors and clients truly enjoy hanging out at Biblioteca Los Mangos gardens,” commented Ana Espinoza, who oversees the market’s organization. “We may not have as many vendors as other markets yet, but we are banking on maintaining a festive atmosphere to attract an increasing number of vendors and shoppers in the coming months”.

Mercados Los Mangos is open every Saturday from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm through the last Saturday in June. It is located at Av. Francisco Villa 1001 in Colonia Los Mangos, just before the turn to Costco. Interested in becoming a Mercado Los Mangos vendor? Pick up an application at the information booth on Saturdays. You will also find plenty of copies of the Vallarta Tribune.

Questions? Email mercadolosmangos(at)gmail.com. To learn more about Biblioteca Los Mango’s academic and cultural offerings for children and adults, please visit

BibliotecaLosMangos.com.

By Paco Ojeda