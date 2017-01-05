Meet the Family… the one with 34 Kids

I was visiting with the “Mom and Dad” a couple of weeks ago, discussing how they support all their kids, when the front door burst open and about twenty of the kids arrived home for lunch all at the same time. The first little girl, who was about eight, ran over to Melissa and gave her a hug and a kiss and then bounced into Juan’s arms for more of the same. All of the kids gave them the same treatment before wandering away towards the dining room for lunch. That’s what Corazón de Niña is all about…Love.

To provide a loving, nurturing and safe home for at-risk children and youth where they can realize their full potential as happy, confident, fulfilled human beings. That is the mission statement of Corazón and the directors, staff and volunteers do as much as they possibly can to achieve it.

It started five years ago when an orphanage that Melissa Canez was volunteering at was shut down by government authorities and thirteen girls aged from aged nine to twenty-one were threatened with being sent to other institutions across Mexico. Melissa and her partner, Juan Meza, asked Melissa’s mom, Sandra Nicol, who owned a house in Puerto Vallarta, if they could use it as a home for the girls and themselves. Now it is home to 34 children, including some boys.

Every one of these children have endured tremendous hardship of some kind – unbelievable living conditions, sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, malnutrition, illiteracy, even prolonged isolation and human trafficking. Many if not all of the children are unhealthy when they arrive. They have parasites, scabies, head lice, and infections. They need medical help, dental help, psychological counseling and a large measure of love and caring. And they get it all.

On a more practical level, the children have very few life skills when they arrive. Everything has to be taught personal hygiene, how to use the bathroom, how to clean house, prepare food, relate to others, wash clothes, make a bed, care for one’s possessions — everything. It is a painstaking, time-consuming process but, eventually, they get it. They become healthy, orderly, productive and happy. Last summer, the whole family celebrated the graduation of seven of their children from High School. What an amazing turnaround from the track that these kids had been on!

But, like so many similar organizations, Corozón needs a constant and reliable income to pay for the food, education and other expenses of keeping a family of close to forty people going and Melissa and Juan are striving to achieve self-sufficiency. Each Tuesday their home is open from 10:00 for their Humanitarian Tour and tourists and residents of Puerto Vallarta are all invited to tour Corazón, talk to Melissa about its history and its future and enjoy a delicious brunch. The cost is $200 pesos and the address is Calle San Luis Potosi #355 in Colonia Primero de Mayo. It will take maybe 15 minutes from downtown or the hotel zone by taxi for a cost of about 70 pesos. These tours are one way of fund-raising.

Another is the GEMS program. That stands for “Give Every Month Supporter” and is a great way to make the life of a child so much better. Listed on their website (http://www.fundacioncorazon.mx/ ) are many of the individuals, organizations and companies who provide monthly support and peace of mind to Melissa and Juan. The home has also opened their own torteleria, a store that makes and sells tortillas to the public, as well as a stall at the Three Hens and a Rooster market.

They’re looking for other ideas for income generation. Something that their youth can participate in, gain skills in entrepreneurship and possibly create a future business for themselves as adults. If you have experience in business and would like to share your ideas/advice or if you just have a great idea please send an email to admin@corazondenina.mx . Every child comes to Corazón with a difficult story but each one now has a new story of hope and growth and possibility. It’s a wonderful place.

The International Friendship Club (IFC) has been supporting Corazón De Niña almost since it started.

The club raises money from its IFC Home Tours, social events and various classes each year and distributes all of its profits among over 20 different charities, its cleft palate program, its dental outreach program and other good causes. Full details of its activities are available at www.ifcvallarta.com.

