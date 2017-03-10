Meet Pat and Ramon of Banderas SoapBlends

By Pat Light

As long as there has been a Saturday farmers market in Puerto Vallarta there has been an ever-expanding selection of handcrafted soaps and creams by Banderas SoapBlends. Pat Light, co-owner of Banderas SoapBlends with her partner Ramon Ortega, says that the business is really a product of a hobby gone wild. Ten years ago Pat started making handcrafted soaps for herself and then some friends and then friends of friends and today that hobby has turned into a thriving small business employing three staff and making thousands of bars of soaps, creams and scrubs every year.

Each one of Banderas SoapBlends handcrafted products is made with a unique blend of nutrient and essential oils and local botanicals. Each nutrient oil is blended to nourish and enrich your skin in a special way and essential oils are blended to take advantage of the benefits of aromatherapy. These wonderful ingredients are blended into colorful and sensual soap bars, shampoos and body gels, face and body creams and sugar and salt scrubs. This year all natural deodorant, lip balms and dog soap were added to the collection.

“Our business has grown every year,” says Ramon, “because we have customers returning for their favorite creams and soaps.” Among customer favourite is Fight the Bite, a moisturizing coconut oil body cream with an essential oil blend that keeps mosquitoes from biting. “I tend to be a favorite to any pesky little insect that flies and bites” says long-time customer Gayle Hunter. “Now, instead of waiting until the last moment, or after I am swollen and itchy, I apply Fight the Bite as my go to moisturizer.” Rave reviews and customer loyalty like this earned Banderas SoapBlends an endorsement in the New York Time’s article ‘36 Hours in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’.

“It has been a wonderful experience growing this business and participating in the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market,” say Pat and Ramon. “It’s a labor of love and we have met so many interesting, amazing people from all over the world.”