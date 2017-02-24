Meet Nestor Soderguit of Don Queso

How does a zip line guide with a degree in gastronomy become a producer of some of the best artisan cheeses in the area? An injury.

After Nestor Mauricio Soderguit Rodriguez suffered an injury to his femur, his father encouraged him to start his own business, knowing that he could no longer work as a guide. That is how Don Queso PV was born in June of 2014.

While studying gastronomy, Nestor took classes in the technology of cheese making where he learned to make panela and queso fresco. After many trials and errors and a search for the best milk in the bay, Nestor succeeded in making rich and creamy cheeses.

As the months passed Nestor decided to expand his selection of cheeses. He bought some books on cheese making and in those books he found the extensive selection that he now offers. Today, Don Queso PV has more than ten types of cheese including mild cheddar, cheddar cheese aged for 3 months, goat cheese and Oaxaca cheese. Don Queso PV also sells an extensive line of Mexican olive oils infused with different flavours.

Nestor’s cheeses are available at the Olas Altas Farmers Market on Saturdays, the Tuesday market in Nuevo Vallarta and on Wednesdays at the Forever Spring Market in Bucerias. You can place an order at don.quesopv@gmail.com or 322 131 1218. Delivery is available.

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to enjoy traditional Mexican crafts, live music and delicious artisan food, look no further than the Olas Altas Farmers Market. We offer 90 booths of “Handmade and Homegrown” goodies as well as prepared foods such as tamales, tacos, homemade ice cream, paella, pizza and baked goods, all just steps away from the famous Los Muertos Beach. You can also find musical instruments, soaps, jewellery, meat pies, clothes, nut butter, paper mache figures and fermented foods.

We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighbourhood. For only 14 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.

By Mary Stehley

