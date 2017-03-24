Meet Melissa of Melly Milagro

One of the most unique products at the Olas Altas Farmers Market is made by Melissa Wehri, owner of Melly Milagros. Melissa takes her original photos of Mexico and transfers them onto wood so that only the image appears and not the paper. This allows the wood grain to show through and adds warmth and a vintage look to the finished product.

Melissa’s story is as unique as her product. In August of 2011, Melissa, her husband Mark and their three and a half year old son, Owen, made their first trip to Sayulita. They immediately fell in love with the community and stayed through September. They returned to Missoula, Montana where they had been living for the previous seven years. “I was having dreams about Sayulita. I felt like I was being pulled back there,” said Melissa.

They spent the following two years between Sayulita and Missoula. In April of 2013 Melissa found out she was pregnant again. Her husband was offered a good job in Missoula so they decided to stay, even though they weren’t happy with their decision. “I’m giving up Mexico for a life here and it isn’t enough,” thought Melissa. Then she found out that she was offered a permanent spot in the La Cruz Sunday market, a popular market that is difficult to get in to.

In November 2013, the Wehri family returned to Mexico to have their second child and to sell artwork at the markets. On February 8, 2014, their daughter, India, was born. Since the birth of India, the family has lived full time in Sayulita. Melissa sells at the Mercado del Pueblo in Sayulita on Fridays, the Olas Altas Farmers Market on Saturdays and the La Cruz market on Sundays. You can contact her on facebook, MellyMilagro, www.mellymilagro.com, melstoller@yahoo.com and 322 779 4937.

The Olas Altas Farmers Market offers 90 booths of “Handmade and Homegrown” goodies as well as prepared foods such as tamales, tacos, homemade ice cream, paella, pizza, baked goods, meat pies, nut butters, sprouts, musical instruments, soaps, jewellery, clothes and baskets. We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. For only 14 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.