Meet Karen Mical Design

Made from polymer clay, Karen and David Mical, design beautiful and colorful beads turning them into stunning necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings.

Karen and David have been artists for many years working with water colors, stained glass and leather. They discovered a passion for polymer clay and learned the techniques to play and experiment with it. Now that they’re retired and living their dream in beautiful Puerto Vallarta for the past four years, the Micals enjoy the relaxing lifestyle of “sitting on our terrace and making beads.”

“The beads are not painted as everyone asks. We take the raw clay, mix the colors for each series then make canes and sheets of clay with different techniques to make the beads,” explains Karen. “The finished beads are baked at low temperatures and then polished on a buffing wheel. Once they are baked they are durable and light weight. The beads are then assembled into jewelry.”

In their fourth season at the market the Micals feel they are very fortunate to be doing what they love. They create new pieces every week, wowing their customers with the color combinations, design and comfortable fit of each unique piece.

“We have so much fun meeting new people from all over the world,” says Karen. “Our friends always stop by to say hello and now you can, too! Stop by to visit us this Saturday and pick out your favorite one-of-a-kind piece.”

You can also connect with Karen Mical Designs at +1 (603) 898 5488 US and +52 (322) 113 2191 Mexico and at karenmical@yahoo.com.

Olas Altas Farmers Market

With 88 booths of “Handmade and Homegrown” the Olas Altas Farmers Market offers live music, tacos, tamales, meat pies, jams and jellys, pizza, Thai food, peanuts, sprouts, cheeses, bagels, Mexican crafts and jewelry. We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. For only 14 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.