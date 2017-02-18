Meet Erik Fulfer, Doctor of Chiropractic

You wouldn’t normally expect to find a chiropractor at a farmer’s market but for the past six years Erik Fulfer, DC has been providing his services as a chiropractor at the Olas Altas Farmers Market.

Dr. Fulfer followed in his grandfather’s footsteps who first served in WWII and went on to chiropractic school in the 1950s. Erik was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1994 after serving four years in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 508th Airborne Battalion.

After Erik earned his undergraduate degree with an emphasis on the sciences in preparation for chiropractic school, he graduated from Life University School of Chiropractic in Marietta, Georgia, the largest chiropractic institution in the country at the time, in March of 2000.

Erik successfully passed all four parts of the National Board of Chiropractic Exams as well as the Physiotherapy exam. He spent the next nine years in Atlanta gaining experience as an Associate DC, Clinic Director and owner. In 2010, he followed his dream to practice in a foreign country and along with his wife Michelle and their daughter Sofia, moved to Puerto Vallarta.

He now operates Puerto Vallarta’s only mobile chiropractic service. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 6:00 he brings 17 years of experience into the comfort of your home, office, resort or spa. He also serves the north side of the bay on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 1 and 2 to 5 from his office conveniently located inside the Mega across from the Flamingos Golf Course in Bucerias.

To schedule an appointment in PV call (044) 322-182-5045 or email bahiachiro@gmail.com and in Bucerias (044) 322-180-7393 or email megachiropractic@gmail.com Website: http://www.bahiachiropractic.com

Related