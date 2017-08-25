Medical Matters: A Little (Local) Info on Zika

On the average, I am receiving approximately three to four emails per week from people planning a vacation to Puerto Vallarta, asking about the “danger/incidents of Zika”. As well, I see an abundance of posts on various Facebook groups/pages, some with correct information and some with incorrect information. As I usually do, I figure it is best to go right to the proper source and obtain the facts. So, I asked Dr. Jaime Zayas who is the Director of the Salud (Health Department) for the Puerto Vallarta area some specific questions:

How many cases of Zika have we had in Puerto Vallarta in the past two to three months?

There have been two reported and confirmed cases here. (Confirmed is a key word!). Several months ago there were three other cases, one of which was a pregnant woman who thankfully, delivered a healthy baby.

If someone wants their area/neighborhood sprayed, what do they do?

They can call 222-1104 and make the request. It is important to remember that not all mosquitoes are the type that carries Dengue, Zika and/or Chikungunya. It is the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The Salud sets traps for mosquitoes in a wide variety of areas and then the mosquitoes are tested. If the tests are positive for the Aedes mosquito then those areas are sprayed. That being said, year round spraying has been done throughout the area (with more spraying during the rainy season) as well as a large campaign by the Salud to clean up areas that are more attractive to mosquitoes such as places with old tires and places with old, standing water.

What is the spray that is used when they go through my neighborhood?

It is FICAM W and the active ingredient is Bendiocarb. It is non-pyrethroid.

What can we do to help to prevent these mosquito-borne diseases or viruses?

Remove any standing water in all areas, inside and outside of your home. Change frequently water dishes for pets being sure to wash and dry the undersides of the dish as the mosquitoes lay eggs there. The same for plants and plant containers. Screens on windows and mosquito nettings over beds are helpful. Cover drains especially if you are going to be away. Use a repellant containing DEET.

If you have any specific questions for Dr. Zayas regarding any of this, you are more than welcome to contact me as I can always reach him.

Back to the emails from tourists – what do I say to them? I always say it is a very, very personal decision! No one else can make the decision for them. The emails are nearly always from a couple planning a trip here and are either pregnant or planning to become pregnant soon. As well, many are going to resorts in Nayarit and unfortunately, as per Dr. Zayas, there is basically no collectable data from the state of Nayarit. I would never assume to tell the requesting person “oh sure, come on down, no problem” and then, have them be bitten and diagnosed with Zika, as slight as that chance would be!

Working to prevent these mosquito-borne viruses is not only the responsibility of the Salud, it is the responsibility of each and every one of us and even more so during our rainy season!

Here’s to a very enjoyable week!