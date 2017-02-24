Medical Matters: Insurance reimbursement tips!

Here are a few tips that will make it easier for everyone involved.

There are an enormous amount of people here who submit claims to their insurance companies for reimbursement. Whether it is for an inpatient stay and their insurance did not pay directly, or outpatient services, i.e. an Emergency Room visit, a consult, diagnostic study or medications, we are always more than happy to assist and prepare the claims at no charge. That being said, after doing this for many years, I have come up with some helpful tips – for both you as the patient and myself as the “preparer”.

It’s a mess. I have had people bring bags and boxes of papers, all mixed up – receipts, reports, and physician notes. There have been times when I have had to put gloves on to sort through the mess as there are “unidentified materials” on the papers. Yuck. Just the medical bills please. I really do not need credit card receipts for Bravo’s restaurant or Telmex. A semi-orderly fashion is preferred. When one fills a prescription at the pharmacy, be sure and make a copy of the prescription and attach the receipt. One is no good without the other. To factura or not to factura. If you need a factura (usually only for Mexican insurance policies) you must request at the time of service AND have your factura information available for the receptionist. Please do not request the factura months after the service. Doctor’s Receipt. If you need a simple receipt for a physician consult, request it be written on the physician’s prescription pad with your name, date and the reason for the consult by the physician. The flimsy little receipts on the pads you can buy at Office Depot that are given by many physician offices won’t fly with your insurance company. But ask for this at the time of service – not weeks later, please. The usual important bits. Include with the information, a copy of your insurance card (front and back) and a copy of your ID. All credit card receipts as well, preferably stapled to the actual corresponding charge. Timing is everything. Important! Please do not bring me everything a couple of days before you are departing the area and expect it to be done right away. Allow plenty of time especially if there is translation involved and if I am going to need to hunt down more paperwork that is missing.

It’s true, I have been ridiculously behind in the preparation of claims lately due to a ton of other things taking up my time but I am plowing through them and I am happy to plow through yours as well if you have a little bit of patience.

Know what can be reimbursed. Many people who have a Medicare supplement (Medi-gap policy) do not realize that URGENT medical services provided here can be submitted for reimbursement with an excellent reimbursement rate! This means good reimbursement for an ER visit, bronchitis and things such as this but not for breast implants or a face lift!

So, in summary, we are happy to put together your insurance claim but we request a bit of organization on your part, pretty please. Just send an email and we can begin!

pamela@healthcareresourcespv.com