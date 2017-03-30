Medical Matters: Bio-Identical Hormones

Finally! We have bio-identical hormones available in the area. Volumes have been written on this but we thought we would ask our specialist, Dra. Cinthia Becerra a few questions. She has been successfully pioneering bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) in Mexico for more than 5 years now.

What are Bio-Identical Hormones? These hormones have a chemical makeup that replicates the exact structure of the hormones your body processes. They originate in nature as they are found in soybeans and wild yams, called “Diosgenin”.They are easily converted in a compound lab to match the exact hormones the body processes. The body recognizes these and uses them just as it would if the ovaries, thyroid or adrenal glands were producing them.

What is the dosage?

They do not have a standard dose. They must be customized to each woman, based on blood test results and symptoms.

Are they pills?

The customized medicine will be formulated in one of the many dosage forms including capsules, sub-lingual, creams, gels pellets or vaginal application.

What are the results?

We do not look for what is considered “normal”. We rely on what the optimal levels for the individual person would be. Our goal is a better quality of life by relieving the symptoms of menopause. We also want to protect the body from harmful side effects of aging including osteoporosis, heart disease, high cholesterol and memory disorders.

What are you guidelines?

1) Give hormones only to those who are truly deficient in them.

2) Use bio-identical hormones rather than synthetic hormones.

3) Use only in dosages that provide normal physiologic tissue levels.

What are some of the symptoms of hormone imbalance?

Fatigue, mood swings, hot flashes, night sweats, anxiety, low libido, high cholesterol, osteoporosis, memory loss, dry/wrinkled skin, irritability, painful intercourse, depression, migraine headaches, loss of muscle tone.

Since I had too many of these symptoms, Dra. Cinthia and I discussed me starting on the hormones which I have done. How are they working?

I think pretty well! I still have wrinkled skin (ha), osteoporosis is improving but mainly I have an improved energy and feel less fatigued.

Yes, I still am irritable sometimes but I don’t have the urge to strangle someone right off the bat. I believe these hormones have done a lot to contribute to my surviving an insane schedule these past few months. We are going to be adding an additional hormone (testosterone! I hope I don’t grow a beard) in the pellet form.

Again, each person is different and treatment is very much individualized.

For further information please feel free to email me!