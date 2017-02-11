Medical Matters is only a few days away, February 13, 2017 at the Hotel Marriot CasaMagna. Doors open at 9am. A huge array of health-related exhibitors and speakers.

By the time one reads this article, we will be in the very last days of the homestretch for Medical Matters. Maybe folks are tired of hearing about it and seeing all of the publicity but, oh well. We are so darned proud of it!

It is like putting together a gigantic wedding, planning for a year but getting the final details done up until the very last minute. The doors open and the bride appears but for me with this event, the doors open and the people pour in! My biggest anxiety every single year is just before we open and I think, “What if nobody comes?”

Of course, they do and the rooms are packed. Sure. There are always a few glitches here and there but nothing major and the day runs smooth as anything.

This absolutely could not be done without the stellar medical folks we have here. Medical Matters was created so that people can know what is available here in our area. And let me tell you, we have abundance! And luckily, “my” doctors follow my instructions as to where to be and when! I am so very proud of them all. So, get out your scissors and cut out the schedule from the Vallarta Tribune (or email me for a copy).

Plan your day accordingly as to which speakers you want to see, plan on a meal or snack (discount at the Hotel Marriott restaurants for attendee’s) and plan for plenty of time to stroll through all of the exhibits. When you are at the event, look for smiling folks with neon green aprons.

These are our volunteers who will do their best to answer questions, direct you. Have a little patience as well. Sometimes there are lines to get into various speakers and sometimes the aisles where the exhibitors are get crowded. There’s plenty of time and room for everyone.

No need to be in a big hurry! Be sure and register with our volunteers as this year, we will have drawings of some excellent health-related prizes! There has been no February newsletter out yet (due to prep for Medical Matters) so there will be a combined February (mid-onward) and March Newsletter with plenty of our screening clinics, speakers programs available. Me?

Run out of topics? Incredible but I would really love to hear from you as to some suggestions on upcoming future articles! Auxillio! We look forward to seeing you at Medical Matters.

Please take some photos and send them to me!

Here’s to a fluid week!