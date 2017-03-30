Marsol Market by the Pier

In the centre of our Market, surrounded by buyers and sellers there is a woman with a mission and that is to “help today’s strays become loved pets of tomorrow”.

Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals work alongside Vallarta’s city no-kill ‘pound’ to care for, treat and ultimately find new homes for stray cats and dogs. What can you do to help? Volunteer your time – help to walk some dogs or hold a kitty and feel your blood pressure go down. Donate supplies: if you’ve extra cat or dog food, a leash or dog bed you have no further use for; anything related to the care and protection of Vallarta’s animals, they can use. Most important of all – please remember this – when our tourists return to the north, our dogs and cats remain and still need food, water, shelter and veterinarian care. It all costs money and those funds can only come from you so, stop by Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals at the Marsol Friday Market and give them what you can. You also can subscribe to an ongoing monthly sponsorship program that will keep “your” Vallarta animals safe, healthy and fed. For more info see: www.friendsofpvanimals

