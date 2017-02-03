Comfortable clothing that looks and feels good is important everywhere and particularly here in the Tropics when it can get downright steamy. If you wear t-shirts (and who doesn’t?), check out “Born Rite Streetwear and Better Dayz Clothing Company” at the Marsol Market.

Owner Karina will have you looking sharp and making a statement wherever you are.Ricardo Mazcal, fourth generation herbalist, is building a huge client base at the Marsol Market. His no-non-sense/address-the-issues-head-on/way to do business is booming. He has decades of his family’s research and development projects in healthy, plant-based supplements and topical creams and lotions behind him and next time you see him, look closely – he is 75 years old!

Proof standing in front of you his products work safely and surely and they are not expensive.Of all the pastries, cakes and cookies available in Vallarta, Kim does those and more AND she makes angel food cake! but only when temperature and humidity levels allow. That means enjoy it now and often…it won’t be around much longer. Another great reason to spend winter in Vallarta!

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.