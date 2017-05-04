In his youth, David Ruesga studied, worked hard at his craft and became a goldsmith. When the price of gold became prohibitive he turned to silver, which he deems “a good metal”. Today, David and his wife, Elizabeth, can be found at the Marsol Market, laying out meters of shiny, bright earrings, bracelets, pendants and necklaces of sterling silver inlaid with semi- and precious stones. Both David and Elizabeth speak English well and have a long history of clientele that returns year after year to buy something special from their favorite silversmith.

David’s new silver wire bracelets are light and malleable to fit snugly but not too tight with some set with sparkling stones. David will explain the differences of various grades of silver, for example; what the stamp ‘.925’ means and why you should look for it before you buy anything!

Next to David is Ricardo Mazcal, the fourth generation of herbalists in his family. Ricardo practices what he preaches – consuming his remedies daily and using his own creams and lotions. You will be surprised to learn he is 75 years old and his herbalist great grandmother lived to be 112. Towards the end of her life, she had, according to family lore, a lover less than half her age. Her likely secret? Extracto de Garanona, which Ricardo highly recommends for both women and men whose hormonal levels have dropped. Try it; you might like it!

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.

