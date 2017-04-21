Now that Easter is done, everybody is back on track; our hand-painted tiles are dry and ready to pack into your suitcase to be put where in your house? What a lovely reminder to have of your vacation in our spectacular city; so many instantly recognizable Vallartan landmarks – our church, dolphins jumping, the beautifully long Malecon and the arches; wonderful sculptures that dot our downtown streets.

We have some fine artisan jewelers – from gold to sterling silver to copper and brass with all the attendant price ranges! Noelia and Cristian make most unusual pieces of jewelry and not only combine metals but create macrame’d tiny flowers and leaves that look like they are crocheted – delicate yet durable and beautiful to wear.



Our monthly BAZAAR is coming up towards the end of April – a great time for condo and home owners who are heading north for the summertime to clear out the old and make a little money doing so. Super for new owners, too, to stop by; pick up a new gently-used fridge or stove; possibly an extra couch or some patio/terrace furniture to fill up your new condo or apartment!

Small appliances always sell well and don’t forget your closets! It’s Spring! Get cleaning! See Sherry at this Friday Market the 21st to reserve a table for the big event Tuesday, April 25th, from 10 to 2 pm. As he does every Friday Market, singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes will be on hand to serenade you through the day.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.

