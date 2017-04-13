Marsol Friday Market by the Pier

Yes, the Marsol Market is open Good Friday and we will be open all summer long as well. Some of our vendors will be leaving for other parts of Mexico and north to the US and Canada but enough will remain in Vallarta to sustain our weekly Market for visiting expats and tourists from around the world.

If you have ever wondered how the Huichol Indians make their exquisite bead-work creations, talk to Hilario – he will be at Marsol every Friday decorating skulls and other ‘objects’ with tiny glass coloured beads and beeswax. He is always dressed in traditional, sparkling white manta covered in painstaking hand-done embroidery.

Coffee and peanut brittle for breakfast? Why not! Get them both from Alan and Ausel, close to the lobby entrance of the Market. Ausel’s family grows and roasts the coffee on their plantation in Chiapas – organic, rich and flavourful and available in whole bean or ground.

Alan makes the peanut brittle from a 100-year-old recipe passed down in his family from Louisiana. As a child, Alan remembers selling peanut brittle door to door but he does say the peanuts are better quality in Mexico than what he remembers in the southern US. That’s all good news for us. Samples are available for both so give coffee and peanut brittle a try before you buy.